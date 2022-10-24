U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,777.50
    +13.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,206.00
    +83.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,412.00
    +53.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.70
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.12
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,659.20
    +2.90 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.16 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9841
    -0.0021 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • Vix

    29.69
    -0.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9510
    +1.3210 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,456.32
    +251.75 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.58
    +12.81 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,152.89
    +262.31 (+0.98%)
     

AG&P Successfully Completes Conversion of Floating Storage Unit (FSU) for the First LNG Import Terminal in the Philippines (PHLNG)

·3 min read

PHLNG to Deliver Gas by March 2023

  • Conversion of the Japan-built Moss-type LNG Carrier (LNGC) to FSU by AG&P subsidiary GAS Entec

  • FSU a part of hybrid offshore/onshore PHLNG Import Terminal design, with initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA)

  • Supply, operations and maintenance of the FSU by ADNOC L&S

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific International Holdings (AG&P), the downstream LNG platform which focuses on infrastructure and logistics to bring LNG to important markets, announced the successful conversion of the 137,512 cubic meter LNG carrier called ISH into a Floating Storage Unit (FSU).  The ISH is a central component of the first Philippines LNG Import Terminal (PHLNG).  Ready to be docked at AG&P's PHLNG facility in Batangas, the FSU is part of the combined offshore-onshore import terminal that will have an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).   The hybrid PHLNG terminal is designed to provide its customers with resiliency of supply and high availability, even during storms.

LNGC ISH
LNGC ISH

In February 2022, AG&P signed a 15-year long-term charter agreement with ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) for the supply, operations and maintenance of its 137,512 cubic meter Floating Storage Unit (FSU) for the PHLNG import terminal. AG&P's subsidiary GAS Entec completed the conversion to an FSU in record time.  The FSU will be capable of loading LNG at a peak rate of 10,000 cbm/hr and a discharge-to-shore peak rate of 8,000 cbm/hr made possible with the modifications done by Gas Entec in the Cargo Handling and Safety System that allows for simultaneous loading and discharge of LNG.

Mr. Joseph Sigelman, Chairman & CEO, AG&P Group said, "I am delighted to announce the successful completion of the FSU for our PHLNG Terminal that AG&P has executed in-house.  This represents yet another milestone for Gas Entec which continues to be a market leader in the conversion of LNG carriers into floating terminals, extending their productive life and opening new markets. We look forward to opening the PHLNG LNG Regasification Terminal in early 2023, bringing LNG for the first time to the Philippines."

Mr. Karthik Sathyamoorthy, President of AG&P Terminals and Logistics, said: "The PHLNG import terminal will store LNG and dispatch natural gas to power plants, industrial and commercial customers and other consumers. From day one, PHLNG will have scalable onshore regasification capacity of 420mmscfd and almost 200,000cbm of storage.  The construction for two onshore tanks as part of PHLNG's second phase has already started and will be integrated as part into the main terminal in 2024, ensuring high availability and reliability of natural gas for our customers."

About AG&P

Atlantic Gulf & Pacific (AG&P) is building a global network for clean energy, country by country. We develop and run LNG and gas logistics and distribution solutions, providing the infrastructure to access natural gas safely and easily in new, growing and developed markets worldwide. We act as an owner and as a service provider covering the development, financing, engineering, procurement, project management and construction for onshore and offshore gas infrastructure, linking suppliers to downstream customers.

www.agpglobal.com

LNGC ISH
LNGC ISH
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agp-successfully-completes-conversion-of-floating-storage-unit-fsu-for-the-first-lng-import-terminal-in-the-philippines-phlng-301656784.html

SOURCE AG&P Group

Recommended Stories

  • Is Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Trading At A 27% Discount?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Transurban Group ( ASX:TCL ) by taking the expected...

  • Adbri (ASX:ABC) stock falls 20% in past week as five-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

    Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we...

  • JPMorgan Set to Hire 20 More Bankers in Saudi Arabia Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesJPMorgan Chase & Co. is set to add another 20 people to its Saudi Arabia operation by the end of the year as it looks to capitalize on one of the world’s few bright spots for equity capital markets, despite simmering political tensions between US President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Pr

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether, Polygon gain; US equities see largest gains since June

    Bitcoin and Ether were both gaining in Monday morning trading in Asia, as were all other top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins.

  • Dollar weathers suspected yen intervention, China data mixed

    The U.S. dollar weathered another suspected blast of Japanese intervention to push higher on the yen on Monday, while most share markets rallied on just the hint of an eventual slowdown in U.S. rate hikes. The Financial Times reported the Bank of Japan may have sold at least $30 billion on Friday in an effort to restrain the yen's weakness, which has sharply lifted the cost of imports, particularly for resources. Any action to support the yen sits at odds with the Bank of Japan's super-easy policies and will intensify pressure for it to step back on yield curve control at its policy meeting this week.

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Chinese Markets Tumble as Xi’s Tightening Grip Alarms Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan weakened and country’s stocks tumbled to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis in Hong Kong, a stark rebuke of President Xi Jinping’s move to stack his leadership ranks with loyalists.Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesThe offshore yuan weakened as much as 0.7% to 7.2782 per

  • After $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now Mounting

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesJudging by the ominous pronouncements from Wall Street luminaries, every trader under the sun should be prepping for fresh turmoil in the world’s biggest stock market.Yet hedging for doom and gloom is falling out of fashion fast, thanks to a historic equity rout that’s already erased

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.

  • China’s Billion-Dollar Cash-for-Copper Trade Grinds to a Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past 15 years, the center of gravity of the global copper market has been a row of warehouses in Shanghai’s free-trade zone where the Yangtze River meets the Pacific.Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesTraders from London to Lima would obsess over the flows in and out of Shanghai’s huge bonded copper stockpile.

  • Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

    The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

  • US$11.86: That's What Analysts Think Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Is Worth After Its Latest Results

    There's been a major selloff in Snap Inc. ( NYSE:SNAP ) shares in the week since it released its quarterly report, with...

  • Stocks Are Poised to Rise on Monday

    More than a third of the S&P 500 reports earnings this week, including tech heavyweights Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft.

  • Stock Rally Loses Its Shine as China Shares Tumble: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A slump in Chinese stocks took the shine off a rally in equities in other major Asia markets Monday while Treasury yields slipped from multiyear highs. Most Read from BloombergTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesHong Kong’s benchmark share index dropped more than 4% as investors contended with the delayed release of China’s economic growth dat

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.68

    Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable...

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    The timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average has three amazing bargains capable of delivering triple-digit returns hiding in plain sight.

  • After losing 28% in the past year, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) institutional owners must be relieved by the recent gain

    If you want to know who really controls Amazon.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMZN ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • IRS releases new federal tax brackets and standard deductions. Here’s how they affect your family’s tax bill.

    America’s high inflation rate will produce a 7% increase in the size of the standard deduction when workers file their taxes on their 2023 income, according to new inflation adjustments from the Internal Revenue Service. It’s also going to pump up tax brackets by 7% as well, according to the annual inflation adjustments the IRS announced this week. Start with the standard deduction, which is what most people use instead of itemizing deductions.

  • Verizon CEO: ‘This is our peak year’ for network investments

    Verizon made a calculated decision to raise some fees for customers knowing subscribers might balk — meanwhile the company is spending $22 billion on network enhancements.

  • When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during...