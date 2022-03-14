Agard Union Trading to Expand Equities Trading Division

Image

Financial services company Agard Union Trading is expanding its operations by hiring more staff within the company's equities trading division, it's expansion is to accommodate a growing demand in its retail trading services.

MONTREAL, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agard Union Trading announced today that it would significantly expand its equities trading division to compete with more established institutions.

Equities are a growing part of the investment offering that Agard Union Trading delivers. Since Agard Union Trading was incorporated in 2014, the company has experienced tremendous growth within its retail trading unit, the company currently spans from Montreal to its headquarters located in Seoul.

With more active retail investors looking for opportunities in multiple exchanges around the world, Agard Union Trading has noticed this trend and is expanding to accommodate a larger amount of clients to provide its offerings.

"We have big ambitions to become one of the strongest players in the wealth management industry around the world. This is the main rationale for growing our equities trading team over the coming months," said Michael Woods, Head of Sales & Trading at Agard Union Trading.

Agard Union Trading currently implements sophisticated quantitative modelling to build portfolios that are mapped to the specific needs of its investors. According to internal sources at Agard Union Trading, the build-out will involve hiring a number of key trading professionals as well as investing in technology to enable the financial services firm to compete with its larger competitors.

"We are looking to expand our reach as well as strengthen our equities resources and current platform. This will mean the hiring of results-driven trading professionals with a track record for creating value and improving investment outcomes for both individual and institutional investors," Mr. Jeong Se Hwan, who heads up the Human Resources department at Agard Union Trading.

