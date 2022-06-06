U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

AGC Biologics’ Longmont General Manager, Tony Fraij, Joins Colorado BioScience Association Board of Directors

AGC Biologics
·3 min read

Tony Fraij AGC Biologics Longmont Joins the Board of Colorado BioScience Association

Tony will serve on the board beginning immediately. AGC Biologics is one of the state's largest Biotech companies.
Tony will serve on the board beginning immediately. AGC Biologics is one of the state's largest Biotech companies.

SEATTLE, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Tony Fraij, AGC Biologics’ Longmont General Manager, to the Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) Board of Directors.

Thirty board members representing medical device and diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, ag bio and animal health, digital health, academic and research institutions, and service providers make up the CBSA board. Board members work in partnership with CBSA staff to support the growth of Colorado’s life sciences ecosystem of more than 720 companies.

“I’m honored to have been asked to join CBSA’s Board of Directors,” said Tony Fraij. “I very much look forward to supporting the advancement of the life sciences in Colorado – especially the emerging cell and gene therapy community – in partnership with the other Board members, Elyse Blazevich, CBSA President & CEO, and the countless members of this talented community.”

“Colorado BioScience Association welcomes the incoming members of the CBSA Board of Directors, including Tony Fraij of AGC Biologics. AGC Biologics joined our ecosystem two years ago and quickly became an integral part of our community,” said Elyse Blazevich, CBSA President & CEO. “Tony and our other new board members, Phillip Ebner, Mike Freeman, Melissa Krebs, and Erik Velapoldi, represent the diversity of our member base, from startups to commercial companies, ecosystem partners, and service providers. Together, we will build on our ecosystem’s momentum to advance Colorado’s reputation as a leading global hub for life sciences.”

In late March, AGC Biologics deepened its investment in CBSA and Colorado life sciences by becoming the organization’s singular Sustaining Partner – the highest level of sponsorship. AGC Biologics, which operates a large-scale mammalian facility in Boulder and a cell therapy, viral vectors, and gene therapy facility in Longmont, has been a member of CBSA since acquiring its first facility in Colorado, two years ago this month.

About Colorado BioScience Association
Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) creates co-opportunity for the Colorado life sciences community. CBSA champions a collaborative life sciences ecosystem and advocates for a supportive business climate. From concept to commercialization, member companies and organizations drive global health innovations, products and services that improve and save lives. The association leads Capital and Growth, Education and Networking, Policy and Advocacy, and Workforce Cultivation to make its members stronger, together. Learn more: cobioscience.com

About AGC Biologics
AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients’ most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Nick McDonald AGC Biologics 4254193555 nmcdonald@agc.com


