AGC Biologics Names Regina Choi-Rivera New General Manager of Boulder, Colorado Mammalian Production Facility

AGC Biologics
·3 min read

Regina Choi-Rivera, AGC Biologics

Choi-Rivera was named the new General Manager of Boulder, Colorado Mammalian Production Facility in January 2022.
Choi-Rivera was named the new General Manager of Boulder, Colorado Mammalian Production Facility in January 2022.
Choi-Rivera was named the new General Manager of Boulder, Colorado Mammalian Production Facility in January 2022.

Boulder, Colo., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced Regina Choi-Rivera as the new General Manager of the company’s large-scale biopharmaceutical mammalian production facility in Boulder. In this role, she assumes executive oversight and leadership and will manage strategic development and facility operations.

“We’re incredibly excited that Ms. Choi-Rivera is joining AGC Biologics as the General Manager at our Boulder facility. She brings tremendous experience in both GMP manufacturing and project management,” said AGC Biologics Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations, J.D. Mowery. “Her breadth of knowledge and proven leadership give me great confidence that she is the right leader for our team, as well as our customers.”

Ms. Choi-Rivera brings more than 25 years of experience in the biotech industry to this role and joins AGC Biologics after working for Samsung Biologics for more than eight years. While at Samsung Biologics she most recently served as Vice President, Head of Drug Product Business Unit. Prior to that Ms. Choi-Rivera was Vice President, Head of the Drug Substance Contract Manufacturing Business unit. Before her time at Samsung, she spent nearly a decade with Janssen Pharmaceutical’s research and development division, supporting pilot plant operations and managing outsourcing activities. Her background, expertise and education make her an ideal leader for this important facility in AGC Biologics’ expansive global network.

"I am delighted to join AGC Biologics at such an exciting time of growth for the company and at such a transformational time for our industry," said Choi-Rivera. "The strong track record of biopharmaceutical innovation and technical capabilities at this facility, coupled with world-class talent, puts the Boulder site in position to help deliver important treatments that can truly change the lives of patients for years to come."

AGC Biologics acquired the Boulder Facility in June 2020, giving the company additional capacity and a significantly larger production scale for mammalian-based projects in the U.S. The Boulder site houses two 20,000-liter stainless steel cell bioreactors and has more than twenty acres of undeveloped land, creating opportunities for future expansion, including space for up to four more 20,000-liter bioreactors. The facility’s automation and cost-effective capabilities make it well-suited for high volume commercial production and high titer antibody processes.

About AGC Biologics
AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients’ most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: Nick McDonald AGC Biologics (425) 419-3555 nmcdonald@agc.com


