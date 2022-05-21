U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,901.36
    +0.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,261.90
    +8.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,354.62
    -33.88 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,773.27
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.35
    +0.46 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.76
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8500
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,236.40
    -1,059.78 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.34
    -23.03 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit Announce Upcoming Merger

MidAtlantic Farm Credit
·3 min read

Local agricultural lenders AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit announced their upcoming merger to form Horizon Farm Credit, effective July 1, 2022.

Mechanicsburg, PA, May 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit jointly announced their upcoming merger to form Horizon Farm Credit, effective July 1, 2022.

The vote passed after a special stockholders’ meeting on May 20, 2022 with the number of stockholders voting exceeding the required three percent quorum from both Associations’ members. Horizon Farm Credit will serve more than 100 counties in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, and will be made up of more than 20,000 member-borrowers. The merged entity will have 25 offices across its five-state footprint and be headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Current MidAtlantic Farm Credit Chief Executive Officer, Tom Truitt, who has over 25 years of experience with the Farm Credit System, will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Farm Credit. “AgChoice and MidAtlantic have been working together for many years as industry peers, and are closely aligned in how we go about fulfilling our mission and serving our members,” says Truitt. “This merger will allow us to become even stronger than we are today, both financially and with an increase in specialized staff.”

Current AgChoice Chief Executive Officer, Darrell Curtis, will stay on until the merger is complete to support the organizations in the transition plan. “I’m looking forward to the many benefits this new Association will bring to our local communities and partners,” says Curtis. “Both of our Associations have strong ag expertise, and we’re excited to work together to enhance the experience we provide our customers.”

No office closures or staffing changes are anticipated as a result of the merger. Members will receive the same local, personalized service from the same trusted experts. The offices of both Associations will be closed from July 1 – 4, 2022 to ensure a seamless transition as they integrate systems to form Horizon Farm Credit.

AgChoice Farm Credit Board Chair, Richard Allen, shares, “We are looking forward to serving the entire state of Pennsylvania as Horizon Farm Credit, bringing a unified voice to advocate for and support the agriculture and rural communities within the Commonwealth and beyond.”

MidAtlantic Farm Credit Board Chair, Brian Boyd, adds, “The combined knowledge and resources that both Associations bring to the table will offer even more value to our members as we keep a better pulse on the ever-evolving agriculture industry to continue providing the services our borrowers need to be successful.”

For more information about the upcoming merger and Horizon Farm Credit, visit horizonfc.com.

About AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit
AgChoice Farm Credit and MidAtlantic Farm Credit are agricultural lending cooperatives owned by their member‐borrowers. The associations are part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America. Together they serve Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia by providing farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; crop insurance; and rural home mortgages. Learn more at agchoice.com or mafc.com.

###

CONTACT: Katie Ward MidAtlantic Farm Credit 8883393334 news@mafc.com Jenny Kreisher MidAtlantic Farm Credit 8883393334 news@mafc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market Crash

    It's important to remember that as we watch the stock market crash and our personal net worth take a big hit. While that has certainly happened, it's important to note that the stock market isn't the economy.

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When legends speak, people listen – and few investors match the legendary status of Ray Dalio. The founder of Bridgewater Associates has built his firm from a 2-room apartment operation into the world’s largest hedge fund, with more than $150 billion in assets under management, and a net gain exceeding $46 billion. Dalio believes that the next two to four years will see our global economic and political systems change in ways that are unpredictable now. And the key to survival, for investors, ma

  • Why Tesla Stock Was Slammed on Friday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) sank on Friday, declining as much as 10.8% at one point during the trading day. The electric-car maker stock's beating was likely driven primarily by a tough day in the market for many stocks -- particularly for growth stocks like Tesla. The stock's downward trend has largely been tied to investors' skittishness toward highly valued growth stocks.

  • Tesla Loses Top Spot in Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund. This Stock Is the New No. 1.

    Cathie Wood is a long-time Tesla bull, but the stock isn't the largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF anymore.

  • Lagarde Says Crypto Is ‘Worth Nothing’ and Should Be Regulated

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said crypto-currencies are “based on nothing” and should be regulated to steer people away from speculating on them with their life savings.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesStocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets WrapRuble Hits 5-Year High as Gas Buyers Bend to Putin’

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Getting Worse, Tesla Breaks Down; What You Must Do Now

    Another week of big losses as Wall Street adjusts to a "hard" reality. Tesla broke decisively, but it wasn't alone.

  • Yes, Nvidia Stock is Expensive — But Oppenheimer Says It’s Worth the Price

    In less than week -- Wednesday, May 25 -- Nvidia (NVDA) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. Analysts on average are optimistic about the report itself, and also about the guidance Nvidia might give, predicting Nvidia will report 43% growth to $1.30 per share this quarter, and promise investors another 31% worth of growth ($1.36 per share) next quarter. And one analyst thinks Nvidia could do even better than that. Previewing next Wednesday's earnings report, Oppenheimer's Rick Schafer reiterat

  • Which Top-Performing Dividend Stocks Look Most Attractive?

    High-yield dividend stocks have been viewed more favorably than high-multiple growth stocks these days. After yet another month of excessive market-wide selling, the yields of many top dividend stocks are slightly richer. As the Fed raises interest rates further, growth and value could continue to get slammed. This week, the Fed signaled that it's more than willing to keep the rate hikes coming until inflation backs down, even if it means jeopardizing a "soft landing" and inflicting more pain in

  • Gold Price Prediction – Gold prices hit their first weekly gains since mid-April amid a softer dollar

    Gold prices extended gains on weaker dollar and softer yields.

  • Buying These 5 Dividend Stocks Can Make You Nearly $33,000 in Passive Income

    There are lots of ways to generate passive income. Investing in dividend stocks is one of the tried-and-true approaches. Buying $100,000 of each of these 5 dividend stocks can make you nearly $33,000 in passive income per year.

  • ‘Robinhood’ investors are ‘going to get their heads handed to them,’ as stocks on verge of bear market, says ‘Godfather’ of chart analysis

    A bear market for the S&P 500? The stage certainly appears to be set for one, as equity benchmarks added to ugly weekly declines on Friday.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Why Nvidia Stock Cratered on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 8%. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers lowered his price target on Nvidia to $250, down from $370, while maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly.

  • This Shipping Stock Has Soared. It’s About to Pay a 14% Dividend Yield.

    Genco Shipping & Trading has been a port in the storm. A new dividend policy could more than keep the stock afloat.

  • The Bear Nears—and Might Not Exit Stocks Until the S&P Sinks to 3000

    History indicates that several more months of pain are in store for the bulls, whose best hope might be that the benchmark index doesn’t slip below 3600, 7.7% under this past week’s close.

  • The 5 Best Bitcoin Stocks And Crypto Plays To Buy And Watch

    The price of Bitcoin has tumbled over the past month, driven lower in recent days by inflation concerns and growing doubts about the resiliency of two large stablecoins. A number of Bitcoin stocks — or companies that have business tied to the cryptocurrency — have followed. Given the on-a-whim price swings in the crypto world, finding the best stocks out...

  • Northrop Grumman and 5 More Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    American Tower, Chubb, and Northrop Grumman were among the U.S. companies this week that announced plans to boost their dividends.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 6 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that the billionaire sold, click Warren Buffett is Selling These 3 Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett, the chief of Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps the most renowned financier in the investment world, with decades of […]

  • Citigroup Badly Needed a Catalyst. Then It Landed Warren Buffett.

    Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway invested in Citigroup when it seemed like there wasn't much to look forward to for the megabank.