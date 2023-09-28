AGCO to Buy Trimble Assets for $2 Billion to Boost Farm Tech

(Bloomberg) -- AGCO Corp., one of the world’s largest tractor makers, will acquire technology assets from Trimble Inc. for $2 billion to boost its offerings in the so-called precision agriculture market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Under the deal announced by both companies in a statement Thursday, Trimble will carve out its agricultural technology business and turn it into a standalone joint venture, with AGCO owning 85% and Trimble owning 15%.

Precision agriculture can help cut costs in what remains a very tight US labor market. The move could help make AGCO, whose brands include Fendt and Massey Ferguson, a more serious competitor to Deere & Co., the global leader in precision farming.

AGCO shares were up about 1.1% in pre-market trading in New York.

Read More: Deere Sees ‘Total Autonomy’ on US Corn, Soybean Farming by 2030

“This new entity will create the best mixed-fleet experience across all brands and hundreds of OEMs so farmers can get what they need,” AGCO Chief Executive Officer Eric Hansotia said in an interview, referring to original equipment manufacturers.

The deal gives AGCO exclusive access to Trimble’s agricultural products, which integrate data from satellites and fields in efforts to maximize crop yields and reduce the use of fertilizer and chemicals.

Trimble will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the deal at 12:30 p.m. New York time.

(Adds shares move in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.