AgCode Celebrates 20 Years of Customer Success and Industry Innovation

·2 min read

The most proven software in specialty crops reaches a significant milestone for ag tech

FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, farm management software innovator AgCode celebrates 20 years of industry success. AgCode began in January 2002 as a solution for grapes and vines, and now serves more than 24 unique crop types with 5,000 active users across more than 700,000 acres. The AgCode team takes pride in the learnings and growth they've seen since their three first customers - E. & J. Gallo Winery, Opus One Winery, and Piña Vineyard Management - entrusted AgCode's software and support with their vineyard operations.

"Our defining moment is our customers," says Dion Harste, AgCode Founder and President, "We give credit to those first 3. They stuck with us early on when we were just discovering ourselves. It isn't any one customer, it's all of them. I've always been amazed at our customers' loyalty." Of AgCode's continued vibrancy, Harste shares, "a lot of software companies, they build, and then they wither - we are not doing that." AgCode's loyal customers see 60% reduction in manual calculation of payroll and piece pay, and an 0.5% increase in quality or yield due to enhanced information.

AgCode's tailored solutions would gain recognition from 2011 onward, tripling in size and attracting the top 10 wineries. In 2017, AgCode became part of the Wilbur Ellis family, a relationship which has empowered AgCode to grow and make more of an impact in the shared cause of advancing agriculture and solving real-life problems.

When asked about the future of AgCode, Harste attributes continued growth to the company culture and commitment to customer success, "We get our boots dirty; we get out in the field and learn how things operate. We are not a typical software company."

ABOUT AGCODE INC.

AgCode cultivates efficiency and business impact in farming operations with the leading software solution in specialty crops. The company delivers unified data and business intelligence to maximize profitability. AgCode's technology and advisors are essential to organizations worldwide, serving all high-value specialty crops including vineyards, tree fruit, nuts, berries, and field crops. Grower-focused waymakers since inception, AgCode was built with insight and support from customers like Gallo, Constellation Brands, Del Monte Foods, Opus One and many others. To learn more, visit www.agcode.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Lance Donny
559-352-6023
lancedonny@agcode.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agcode-celebrates-20-years-of-customer-success-and-industry-innovation-301470071.html

SOURCE AgCode

