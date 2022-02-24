U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.75
    -73.25 (-1.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,484.00
    -582.00 (-1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,199.25
    -308.25 (-2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.80
    -32.30 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.04
    +5.94 (+6.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.60
    +36.20 (+1.89%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    +0.62 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1246
    -0.0062 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.09
    +7.28 (+25.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3454
    -0.0089 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6860
    -0.2940 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,678.46
    -3,172.92 (-8.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    803.41
    -66.96 (-7.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.34
    -179.84 (-2.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

AgDevCo secures $90m of DFI funding to further invest in African agribusinesses to deliver jobs, incomes, and food

·4 min read

  • $50m of equity from the UK's development finance institution, CDC Group, soon to be renamed British International Investment

  • $20m of equity from the Norwegian investment fund for developing countries, Norfund; and

  • $20m of senior debt from U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the United States Government's DFI

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgDevCo, the specialist investor in early-stage African agribusinesses, today announced a $90m package of new funding from the CDC Group, Norfund and DFC which will allow AgDevCo to continue to grow its investment activities in agriculture across Sub-Saharan Africa1. This is in addition to the announcement of supplementary funding of up to $5.4m from CDC, Norfund and the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for AgDevCo's integrated technical assistance facility.

AgDevCo, the specialist investor in early-stage African agribusinesses, today announced a $90m package of new funding from the CDC Group, Norfund and DFC which will allow AgDevCo to continue to grow its investment activities in agriculture across Sub-Saharan Africa.
AgDevCo, the specialist investor in early-stage African agribusinesses, today announced a $90m package of new funding from the CDC Group, Norfund and DFC which will allow AgDevCo to continue to grow its investment activities in agriculture across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Established in 2009, AgDevCo's vision is a thriving commercial African agriculture sector that benefits people, economies and the environment. The organisation contributes to this goal by providing investment capital and technical assistance to grow sustainable and impactful businesses across the agricultural value chain. In doing so, it aims to promote resilience, gender equality and the production of better-quality, more nutritious food.

This new funding builds on the original endowment funding provided by the UK government2 which helped establish AgDevCo over the past decade. This endowment has provided capital to agribusinesses that have directly created or sustained more than 15,000 jobs and to work with 750,000 smallholder farmers to help increase their income and improve their resilience to climate change. It has also allowed AgDevCo to build a capability and track record to the point where it can secure external investment capital.

In welcoming the investment, Keith Palmer, AgDevCo's founder and Chairman, said, "Securing investment from CDC, Norfund and DFC is a major milestone in AgDevCo's history. It is a strong endorsement of AgDevCo's team and our strategy. We are excited that our vision is shared by our new funders, who recognise the important contribution that AgDevCo investments can make to productivity, sustainability and inclusivity in Africa. Their funding marks the beginning of a partnership in which AgDevCo will use its sector specialism, drawing on our new funders' networks and resources, to increase the number of impactful investments in African agriculture."

UK Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, said, "I am proud to see how AgDevCo's investing has boosted sustainable agriculture across Sub-Saharan Africa over the past 10 years, including deepening impact on smallholder farmers and SMEs. This new investment will bring continued growth, by enabling agribusiness SMEs to expand, improve farmer incomes, create new jobs and strengthen climate resilience across Africa."

Tenbite Ermias, CDC's Managing Director for Africa, said, "This investment reinforces our long-term commitment to investing in key sectors in Africa including agriculture, which is critical for creating jobs, promoting gender equality and supporting people to build a better life for themselves and their families. Furthermore, it reflects our continued focus on climate finance which is central to our new strategy over the next five-year period, to support emerging economies that are most vulnerable to the impacts of the climate emergency."

Ellen Cathrine Rasmussen, Executive Vice President of Scalable Enterprises in Norfund, said, "Norfund is very pleased to partner with AgDevCo to deliver on our joint mission: to create jobs and improve lives by investing in businesses that drive sustainable development. A thriving commercial African agriculture sector is vital for economic growth and job creation. More than half of Sub-Saharan Africa's population work in agriculture, yet Africa does not produce enough food to feed the continent. The investment in AgDevCo will create jobs, increase food production, improve climate change resilience and promote gender equality. The AgDevCo team's skills, networks and achievements are impressive – and we look forward to working with them."

Algene Sajery, DFC's Vice President of External Affairs and Head of Global Gender Equity Initiatives, said, "DFC is thrilled to support AgDevCo with a $20 million loan to bring additional capital to smallholder farmers and agricultural businesses in Africa, promoting food security for lower-income communities across the continent. DFC's loan, alongside financing from our partner DFIs, will enable AgDevCo to link more farmers to markets and create jobs for underserved populations, with a focus on women farmers."

Additional information about AgDevCo, CDC Group, Norfund, FCDO and DFC can be found here.

1 Equity funding subject to competition approvals and debt funding subject to contract
2 UKAID through DFID initially and then FCDO

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1753521/AgDevCo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737847/AgDevCo_Logo.jpg

AgDevCo Logo (PRNewsfoto/AgDevCo)
AgDevCo Logo (PRNewsfoto/AgDevCo)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Putin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian forces attacked targets across Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin vowed to “demilitarize” the country and replace its leaders, triggering the worst security crisis in Europe since World War II as the West threatened further punishing sanctions in response. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Is it not Worthy to Own Alibaba (BABA) Shares Anymore?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Value Fund’ fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 4.38% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTKX, 4.44% by its Advisor Class: APDKX, and 4.45% by its Institutional Class: APHKX for the fourth quarter […]

  • Ruble hits record low, euro skids as Russia attacks Ukraine

    The Russian ruble tumbled to a record low on Thursday, while the euro sank to a multi-year low to the Swiss franc after Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast. Riskier commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar also tanked as Ukraine said Russia had launched a full-scale invasion. The rouble weakened as much as 5.77% to an unprecedented 86.1198 per dollar.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sinks further into correction, setting new 2022 low with Russia-Ukraine in focus

    Stocks extended losses on Wednesday after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 21 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Stocks Sink, Brent Scales $100 on Russia Assault: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks and equity futures tumbled Thursday while bonds and oil soared as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order a military attack on Ukraine cast a pall over global markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdatePutin Orders Russian Attack on Ukraine in ‘Dark Day’The $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarStocks Sink, Brent