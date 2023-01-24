U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Global Market Report 2022: Featuring F. Hoffman - La Roche, Bayer, Abbvie, GSK, Novartis, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health & Alimera Sciences

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market will reach US$ 14.06 Billion in 2028 according to the publisher. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is an eye ailment that may worsen over time. It is the prime cause of severe, permanent vision loss in people over 60. It occurs when the small central portion of the retina, called the macula, wears down. The aging of the population and the high incidence of the disease augment the market growth.

For instance, UNDESA published data of the population aged 65 years and above was around 727 Million in 2020. By the end of 2050, the geriatric population will be approximately 2 Billion. Dry macular and wet macular degeneration are the two main types of macula wear and tear leading to the disorder. Both are potentially lethal and require treatment with medication. The potential market for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration is growing in response to rising demand from the elderly. As per our research findings Age-related Macular Degeneration Industry will expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2028.

The magnified reimbursement incentives for age-related macular degeneration (AMD) drugs contribute to the improvement of the industry. Furthermore, an increase in the occurrence of eye-related disorders and growth in the global elderly population drives the age-related macular degeneration market. In addition, the rising market trends, such as the advancement of gene therapy for age-related macular degeneration, will lead to the development of medical treatment for age-related macular degeneration. As per our research report, the Age-related Macular Degeneration Industry was US$ 8.62 Billion in 2022.

However, at present, only a few drugs, mainly anti-VEGFs, are approved for treating age-related macular degeneration. In addition, anti-VEGF drugs require repetitive and inconvenient intraocular injections, which increases the burden and results in non-adherence to treatment. Neither insurance nor Medicare will cover the value of such medications, slowing down the market expansion for AMD treatments. Market expansion may be bounded even by the strict FDA requirements.

Industry Trends:
Around the world, advanced AMD is a primary cause of permanent blindness and visual impairment. As a result, the market is growing as AMD's load grows. Further, according to the Canadian Ophthalmological Society, Wet age-related macular degeneration is one of the significant reasons for visual loss in adults over 65.
The anticipated launch of potential therapy may add to the market size in the future, assisted by a rise in the diagnosed frequent community of Age-related Macular Degeneration.

Upcoming treatment like OPT-302, KSI-301, RGX-314, AKST4290, and others has the prospects to create a significant positive shift in the Wet-AMD market size.

Companies are adopting various strategic alliances to expand in multiple regions. Investments in research have increased to develop treatment drugs for AMD.

Launch of New Products Add to the Growth of Dry AMD

Based on type, the Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market is segmented into; Wet AMD and Dry AMD. Dry AMD shall witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the expected launch of promising product candidates and the disease load of dry AMD. Dry AMD results for 85-90% of all macular degeneration cases. The management of dry macular degeneration is presently limited to vitamin formulations. However, various novel therapeutic options for its treatment are now in the medical pipeline, such as Luminate, Zimura, and Intravitreal pegcetacoplan. The approval of these prospective candidates may augment the rise of the dry AMD segment in the future.

Eylea Products held the Highest Market Share

The Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market by product is categorized into Eylea, Lucentis, Beovu, and Others. The Eylea category dominated due to its widespread market penetration and patent protection. In 2011, intravitreal injection of aflibercept was authorized for Eylea by the FDA. It stops VEGF from working in wet AMD. Therefore, it treats diabetic macular edema, wet AMD, and macular edema. However, the demand for Beovu, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the significant rate during the projection period owing to its higher drying effectiveness, patent protection, and triumph in treating severe cases of wet AMD.

Reimbursement coverage will Augment the Growth of Specialty Pharmacies

By Distribution Chanel, the Age-related Macular Degenerative (AMD) Market is divided into Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The specialty pharmacy segment will witness the fastest growth over the projection period due to the ease of drug accessibility and reimbursement coverage offered by specialty pharmacies. For instance, CVS Caremark provides Eylea, Lucentis, Avastin, and Beovu prescription insurance to eligible retirees and employees enrolled in the Public Employees Insurance Program (PEIP) program. This initiative will fuel segment growth.

Type - Market breakup from 2 Viewpoints:

1. Wet AMD
2. Dry AMD

Product - Market breakup from 4 Viewpoints:

1. Eylea
2. Lucentis
3. Beovu
4. Others

Distribution Chanel - Market breakup from 3 viewpoints:

1. Hospital Pharmacy
2. Specialty Pharmacy
3. Online Pharmacy

Region - The market breakup of 5 Regions

1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia Pacific
4. Latin America
5. Middle East and Africa

The company has been covered from 3 Viewpoints:

  • Overview

  • Recent Development

  • Revenue

Company Analysis:

1. F. Hoffman - La Roche Ltd.
2. Bayer AG
3. Abbvie
4. GSK Plc.,
5. Novartis AG,
6. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
7. Bausch Health Companies
8. Alimera Sciences Inc


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Market

6. Market Share - Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Market

7. Type - Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Market

8. Product - Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Market

9. Distribution Channel - Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Market

10. Region - Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Market

11. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iafxru

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


    Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTC: BAYR.Y) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) are elite healthcare companies with shares that trade for less than $100 and make excellent long-term investments because of their revenue and earnings growth, promising pipelines, and above-average dividends. Bayer was down 11.2% in 2022 and currently trades for about $15 a share while AstraZeneca was up 16.4% in 2022 and currently trades for around $70 a share. Bayer is a huge German life science conglomerate.