U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,604.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,221.75
    -18.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,030.10
    +4.40 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.43
    -0.67 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.00
    +13.90 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.15
    +5.24 (+21.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3518
    -0.0048 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4680
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,568.61
    +19.56 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.16
    -24.79 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.16
    -97.86 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics to Grow by USD 7.92 Bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market by Type (Wet AMD and Dry AMD) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 7.92 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The high prevalence of AMD is one of the key market drivers. This is attributed to the presence of high-risk factors for developing the condition. Risk factors such as aging, smoking, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are the major contributors to the development of AMD. The prevalence rate of wet AMD is 10%-15% and that of dry AMD is around 85%-90%. Despite the high prevalence, no approved therapies are available in the market for the treatment of dry AMD. The high prevalence, along with the significant unmet medical need of dry AMD, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, factors such as lack of approved therapies for dry AMD will challenge market growth. The lack of approved therapies for AMD has compelled pharmaceutical companies to actively investigate new drugs for the treatment of the condition. Companies are entering into collaborations, which will improve the development process and raise investments in research activities. For instance, in October 2020, Gemini Therapeutics and FS Development Corp. entered into a merger agreement. This agreement will help in the development of advanced treatments or therapeutics for AMD. Such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By type, the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market report is segmented into wet AMD and dry AMD. The wet AMD segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. People with wet AMD can see a dark spot in the center of their vision due to blood or fluid under the macula. It impacts approximately 1.1 million people in the US and is a leading cause of blindness in people aged 60 and above. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by the increasing use of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors, which are largely used for the treatment of wet AMD.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Stem Cell Banking Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Microbial Products Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.96%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 7.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.80

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, Amgen Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Outlook Therapeutics Inc., and Reliance Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Wet AMD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Dry AMD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Allegro Ophthalmics LLC

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Novartis AG

  • Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

  • Reliance Industries Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/age-related-macular-degeneration-amd-therapeutics-to-grow-by-usd-7-92-bn--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301480559.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Ready or not, stock market volatility is back! January saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 undergo their steepest corrections since the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Dow Jones Futures Erase Losses On Russia Comments; Market Rally At Key Level

    Futures rose with Russia/Ukraine tensions in focus after the stock market rally sold off Friday. Tesla China sales were strong.

  • Coinbase Stock Is Falling. Its Super Bowl Ad Was Too Successful.

    Coinbase Global (ticker: COIN) ran an ad during the Super Bowl that included a QR code that would send viewers to its website. Coinbase stock has fallen 1.7% to $191.26 at 6:23 a.m. in premarket trading, and it’s possible that shares are reacting to the company’s inability to handle that much traffic. On the other hand, Coinbase seemed to have gotten what it paid for with the advertisement.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has made more millionaires than almost every other company in history. For instance, a $1,000 investment made in the stock when Buffett stepped in as CEO in 1965 would now be worth $18 million. The first stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to buy is the pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), with Berkshire's stake in AbbVie currently valued at $2 billion.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop as Russia-Ukraine conflict concerns rise

    Stock futures fell Monday morning as investors eyed the escalating threat of Russian invasion in Ukraine alongside ongoing concerns over inflation and an aggressive move toward policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • What The Rock's arms and the S&P 500 all have in common: Morning Brief

    Markets are looking shaky. The NYSE has a new chief. And Super Bowl hot takes. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 14, 2022.

  • BioDelivery's stock rockets toward a 2-year high after buyout deal with Collegium at a 54% premium

    Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. blasted 51.7% higher to pace all premarket gainers Monday, after the specialty pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of pain and neurology products agreed to be acquired by Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. in a deal valued at about $604 million. Collegium's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Under terms of the deal, Collegium will pay $5.60 in cash for each BioDelivery share outstanding, which represents a 53.8% premium to Friday's closin

  • Bitcoin holds above $40,000 as hashrate explodes to all-time high

    Hashrates for the bitcoin network hit 248.11 million tera hashes per second over the weekend.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Goldman Sachs sees three paths for the S&P 500 —and one would leave stocks nearly 20% lower

    On a tense day for markets with geopolitics shaking up the action, we've got a fresh view from Goldman Sachs on where stocks could end up this year.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.