Ageas reports first half-year 2021 results

Strong commercial performance across the business

Marked increase in Life result

Continued strong combined ratio





These financial statements as at 30 June 2021 do not include the impact of the July 2021 floods in Belgium Net Result Inflows Operating

Performance Balance Sheet Belgian floods

A complete overview of the figures and comparison with previous year can be found on page 5 of this press release and on the Ageas website.

Key figures and main highlights on the segments can be found in the Annexes of this press release

Ageas CEO Hans De Cuyper said: “Our businesses continue to post healthy commercial and operational performances in both Europe and Asia. We are seeing a reduced operational impact of disruption caused by the COVID pandemic, though it is still affecting our inflows. In Life, our inflows are gradually recovering to pré-COVID levels. In Non-Life we are posting a remarkable growth thanks to the inclusion of Taiping Re and strong growth in Belgium. The underlying results over the first half of the year are stable, but the next quarter results will be impacted by the catastrophic floods in Belgium. We remain confident that we can maintain the net profit guidance from the beginning of the year, EUR 850mn to 950mn, reviewing the positive adjustment made in the wake of our very strong Q1 results.

The recent floods in Belgium and other parts of Europe have devastated so many communities. We are committed to do everything we can to support our clients, some of whom have lost family or loved ones with their home destroyed or severely damaged. These recent events re-emphasise the importance of long term commitments to our environment and its impact on societies, an area where Ageas is committed to be at the forefront.”

