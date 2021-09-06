Ageas reports on first week of share buy-back programme
In line with the Connect21 strategy Ageas initiated last week the share buy-back programme as announced on 11 August 2021. Today Ageas reports the purchase of 80,693 Ageas shares in the period from 01-09-2021 until 03-09-2021.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average price
Lowest price
Highest price
01-09-2021
35,750
1,536,485
42.98
42.70
43.24
02-09-2021
29,078
1,245,175
42.82
42.59
43.04
03-09-2021
15,865
676,223
42.62
42.45
43.08
Total
80,693
3,457,883
42.85
42.45
43.24
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 80,693 shares for a total amount of EUR 3,457,883. This corresponds to 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
