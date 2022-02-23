U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,317.50
    +17.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,627.00
    +102.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,949.50
    +86.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.10
    +13.90 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.60
    -7.80 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0300
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,097.36
    +1,354.38 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.50
    +39.21 (+4.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Ageas reports full year 2021 results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ageas
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AGESF
  • AGESY
Ageas
Ageas

Ageas reports full year 2021 results

  • Net result at top end of the guidance

  • Double digit growth drives inflows to EUR 40 billion thanks to solid commercial performance across regions and businesses

  • Full delivery on all financial targets at the end of the Connect21 strategic cycle

  • Gross cash dividend proposal of EUR 2.75 per share

Key Figures 2021

Net Result

  • Group net result was EUR 845 million driven by an excellent performance in Life, but offset by RPN(i)

  • Insurance net result increased from EUR 960 million to EUR 1,070 million

  • Net result in Non-Life amounted to EUR 328 million compared to EUR 391 million in last year

  • Life net result of EUR 742 million compared to EUR 570 million last year

  • Group Q4 net result amounted to EUR 277 million

Inflows

  • Group inflows (at 100%) were up 12% to EUR 40 billion

  • Life inflows (at 100%) were up 11% to EUR 32 billion driven by strong Unit-Linked sales

  • Non-Life inflows (at 100%) were up significantly to EUR 8 billion mainly thanks to Belgium and the inclusion of Taiping Re

  • Q4 inflows (at 100%) increased by 14% from EUR 7.7 billion to EUR 8.8 billion

Balance Sheet

  • Shareholders’ equity at EUR 11.9 billion or EUR 64.14 per share

  • General Account Total Liquid Assets at EUR 1.1 billion

  • Life Technical Liabilities excl. shadow accounting of the consolidated entities at EUR 75.2 billion, up 2% compared to end 2020


Full delivery on the Connect21 financial targets

Target

Performance

Combined Ratio

96%

95.4%

Operating Margin Guaranteed

85-95 bps

99 bps

Operating Margin Unit-Linked

30-40 bps

35 bps

Group Solvency IIageas ratio

175%

197%

Earnings per share (CAGR), excl RPN(i)

5-7%

11%

Dividend Pay-out

≥50%

52%

A complete overview of the figures and comparison with previous year can be found on page 4 of this press release and on the Ageas website.
Key figures and main highlights on the segments can be found in the Annexes of this press release.

Ageas CEO Hans De Cuyper said: I’m very pleased and proud that in a year marked by a challenging economic environment, increasing inflation and extreme weather events, all our businesses delivered a strong commercial and operating performance resulting in double digit growth in inflows at EUR 40 billion and an excellent net insurance result above EUR 1 billion. The Group’s performance was propelled by a strong fourth quarter, especially in Asia, while our focus on less capital intensive Unit-Linked products contributed to the strong increase in the Life result.

With these outstanding results, we closed Connect21, one of Ageas’s most challenging strategic cycles ever. Regardless of the pressure on business, the uncertain times in people’s lives and society in rapid transformation, we managed to not only deliver on our targets but also on the promises towards all our stakeholders. Throughout Connect21 we demonstrated that we are a true supporter of the life of our stakeholders by providing best in class assistance and protection for our customers, creating a great place to grow for our employees, fostering long term relationships with our partners and creating value for our investors. We can also be proud of our contribution to a better and more sustainable society, a focus that will be at the centre of our business in Impact24, Ageas’s next strategic cycle. This result does not come easy. It is the work of many; our employees, our partners, and our customers. I would like to sincerely thank all of them for their continuous trust, loyalty and commitment.”

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Web3Memes’ Rugs $235K From Investors Five Hours After Issuance: PeckShield

    Developers behind the memecoin moved 625 binance coins in rugged funds via privacy tool Tornado Cash this morning.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapActivision to

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Volkswagen Wants to Launch Porsche in Pursuit of Tesla

    VW is determined to unseat Tesla from the electric-vehicle throne. The duel between VW's Porsche and the Austin EV major is about to begin.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • ‘Every Market Is Oversold’: Wall Street Bulls on Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists, bullish before Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, are mostly sticking to their view that stock markets can weather Europe’s brewing security crisis. For now at least. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donet

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • Rio Tinto’s Record Profit Masks Challenges to Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group posted record profit for 2021 on strong demand for iron ore from China. Repeating the result may prove difficult, as it grapples with an uncertain demand outlook, rising cost pressures, and challenges to its growth projects. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russ

  • Earnings: Macy’s tops estimates, Home Depot reports strong sales growth.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Macy's and Home Depot.

  • fuboTV Stock: Focus on the Long Haul

    After trading activity comes to a halt on Wednesday, fuboTV (FUBO) will take its turn to deliver Q4’s financials. For streaming companies, this earnings season has been nothing less than a massacre, as evidenced in the share price meltdown following Netflix’ and Roku’s disastrous displays. Can the sports-first streamer be an exception to the rule? Wedbush’s Michael Pachter is uncertain, although, for the analyst, that doesn’t alter the long-term bull thesis. “While fuboTV is an unlikely outlier

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?