Ageas reports full year 2022 results

Strong operating performance thanks to an excellent performance in Non-Life Belgium and underlying result in Asia, and a high Operational Free Capital Generation in all regions
Successful liability management action on the Fresh contributed EUR 146 million to the result
Proposed final gross cash dividend of EUR 1.50 per share, bringing the total dividend to EUR 3.00 per share
KeyFigures
Result
Group net result at EUR 1,011 million
Groupnetresult excluding RPN(i) amounted to EUR871million
Inflows
Group inflows were up 2% to EUR 16.4 billion with increases in both Life and Non-Life
Life inflows increased by 1% to EUR 11.3 billion mainly driven by new business in China
Non-Life inflows were up 4% to EUR 5.1 billion mainly thanks to Belgium and Asia
OperatingPerformance
Combined ratio stood at 96.5%, including a 4.3 pp impact from adverse weather events in Belgium and the UK
Operating Margin Guaranteed stood at 91 bps and Operating Margin Unit-Linked amounted to 36bps
BalanceSheet
Shareholders’ equity amounted to EUR 7.6 billion or EUR 41.29 per share
Group Solvency IIageas ratio improved to 218%, well above the Group’s risk appetite
The Operational Capital Generation and the Operational Free Capital Generation respectively amounted to EUR 1,791 million and EUR1,172 million, evidencing the strong operating performance of the Group
General Account Total Liquid Assets as at 31 December 2022 stood at EUR 0.6 billion
Life Technical Liabilities excl. shadow accounting of the consolidated entities were at EUR 74 billion,down 1% compared to end 2021
Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas says: “2022, the first year of our Impact24 strategy, was a challenging year, but also one in which Ageas again delivered a solid performance. Commercially we continued to make progress thanks to Asia and the Non-Life business. And as a result of the strong operating performance reported in all regions, the Group’s net results exceeded EUR 1 billion. The Group’s solid balance sheet allows Ageas to offer shareholders a total gross dividend of EUR 3,00 over 2022. Throughout the year, we also took important steps in delivering on our Impact24 strategic ambitions in terms of growth, commercial excellence, integration of data & technology and sustainability. As a result, our non-financial and sustainability targets, reported for the first time, showed good progress on many fronts. I’m very grateful to our people and partners for their valued contribution to this excellent 2022 performance and I want to thank all our stakeholders for their sustained trust in our company. Today, our thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria who lost relatives and friends in the devastating earthquake. Together with our Turkish partner Sabanci, we are providing support wherever we can and decided to donate financial support for an amount of EUR 1 million for immediate support and to fund recovery projects in the longer term. “
Impact24 – Q4 Initiatives
East West Ageas Life launched its Agency Channel in the Philippines as part of the Group’s ambition to grow its core business.
Benefitting from the partnership between Ageas and eBaoTech, Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd. (AFLIC) built a new digital sales B2B2C distribution channel in a noticeably short timeframe as a complement to its traditional channels, which helps keep the company relevant and future proof.
To offer customers services beyond insurance and to develop new engines for growth, AG, Belgian’s market leader in health insurance, teamed up with Doktr, the developer of a health app that allows patients to digitally connect with health care providers.
In line with the Group’s strategy to leverage the strengths of digital platforms, Ageas UK, in a new electronically traded partnership, launched a car insurance proposition on the insurance panel of Yoga, a fully self-service online insurance broker.
Ageas joined the UN-convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, the first Belgian asset owner to do so.
Ageas Re started to write inward treaty business from unaffiliated insurers, underwriting premiums at the upper end of the EUR 20- 30 million guidance
Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry
Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Wo
Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) -- Rajiv Jain is everything that Cathie Wood isn’t. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackThe co-founder of GQG Partners doesn’t have a Twitter account and rarely appe