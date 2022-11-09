Ageas reports nine months 2022 results
Continued solid commercial and operating performance
Group net result affected by financial markets in Asia and inflation in Europe.
Key Figures
Result
Inflows
Operating Performance
Balance Sheet
A complete overview of the figures and comparison with previous year can be found on page 5 of this press release and on the Ageas website.
Key figures and main highlights on the segments can be found in the Annexes of this press release.
Impact24 -- Achievements
Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas:
« Ageas continued to perform well commercially and operationally in the third quarter of 2022. This translated into sustained growth in inflows in the Life business in China and an increase across the business in Non-Life.
The strong combined ratio and good margins in Life indicate that the insurance activities continue to perform within the Impact24 operating targets. It is mainly the low interest rates in China and the net capital losses in Asia that have affected the Group net result in the third quarter.
In the context of our Impact24 strategy, we took important steps that will drive our business forward in terms of growth, commercial excellence, integration of data & technology and sustainability.
I want to thank our people around the world for demonstrating their strong focus on value added growth under extreme volatile market circumstances. »
