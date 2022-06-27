Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 22,779 Ageas shares in the period from 20-06-2022 until 24-06-2022.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average price
Lowest price
Highest price
20-06-2022
4,300
181,095
42.12
41.63
42.42
21-06-2022
4,500
192,672
42.82
42.33
43.37
22-06-2022
5,100
214,675
42.09
41.85
42.43
23-06-2022
4,403
181,125
41.14
40.81
41.69
24-06-2022
4,476
185,927
41.54
40.93
41.86
Total
22,779
955,494
41.95
40.81
43.37
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,331,170 shares for a total amount of EUR 144,437,901. This corresponds to 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
