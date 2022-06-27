U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

·1 min read
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 22,779 Ageas shares in the period from 20-06-2022 until 24-06-2022.

Date

Number of
Shares

Total amount
(EUR)

Average price
(EUR)

Lowest price
(EUR)

Highest price
(EUR)

20-06-2022

4,300

181,095

42.12

41.63

42.42

21-06-2022

4,500

192,672

42.82

42.33

43.37

22-06-2022

5,100

214,675

42.09

41.85

42.43

23-06-2022

4,403

181,125

41.14

40.81

41.69

24-06-2022

4,476

185,927

41.54

40.93

41.86

Total

22,779

955,494

41.95

40.81

43.37

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,331,170 shares for a total amount of EUR 144,437,901. This corresponds to 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

