Ageas

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 22,779 Ageas shares in the period from 20-06-2022 until 24-06-2022.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 20-06-2022 4,300 181,095 42.12 41.63 42.42 21-06-2022 4,500 192,672 42.82 42.33 43.37 22-06-2022 5,100 214,675 42.09 41.85 42.43 23-06-2022 4,403 181,125 41.14 40.81 41.69 24-06-2022 4,476 185,927 41.54 40.93 41.86 Total 22,779 955,494 41.95 40.81 43.37

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,331,170 shares for a total amount of EUR 144,437,901. This corresponds to 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment



