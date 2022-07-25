Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 27,277 Ageas shares in the period from 18-07-2022 until 22-07-2022.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average price
Lowest price
Highest price
18-07-2022
5,656
233,732
41.32
40.66
41.61
19-07-2022
5,561
230,178
41.39
41.03
41.91
20-07-2022
5,298
220,655
41.65
41.25
42.21
21-07-2022
5,400
221,118
40.95
40.54
41.42
22-07-2022
5,362
220,015
41.03
40.84
41.36
Total
27,277
1,125,697
41.27
40.54
42.21
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,439,213 shares for a total amount of EUR 148,915,143. This corresponds to 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
