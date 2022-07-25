Ageas

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 27,277 Ageas shares in the period from 18-07-2022 until 22-07-2022.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 18-07-2022 5,656 233,732 41.32 40.66 41.61 19-07-2022 5,561 230,178 41.39 41.03 41.91 20-07-2022 5,298 220,655 41.65 41.25 42.21 21-07-2022 5,400 221,118 40.95 40.54 41.42 22-07-2022 5,362 220,015 41.03 40.84 41.36 Total 27,277 1,125,697 41.27 40.54 42.21

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,439,213 shares for a total amount of EUR 148,915,143. This corresponds to 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment



