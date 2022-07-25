U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Ageas
·1 min read
Ageas
Ageas

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 27,277 Ageas shares in the period from 18-07-2022 until 22-07-2022.

Date

Number of
Shares

Total amount
(EUR)

Average price
(EUR)

Lowest price
(EUR)

Highest price
(EUR)

18-07-2022

5,656

233,732

41.32

40.66

41.61

19-07-2022

5,561

230,178

41.39

41.03

41.91

20-07-2022

5,298

220,655

41.65

41.25

42.21

21-07-2022

5,400

221,118

40.95

40.54

41.42

22-07-2022

5,362

220,015

41.03

40.84

41.36

Total

27,277

1,125,697

41.27

40.54

42.21

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,439,213 shares for a total amount of EUR 148,915,143. This corresponds to 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

 

