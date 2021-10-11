U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Ageas
·2 min read
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 85,102 Ageas shares in the period from 04-10-2021 until 08-10-2021.

Date

Number of
Shares

Total amount
(EUR)

Average price
(EUR)

Lowest price
(EUR)

Highest price
(EUR)

04-10-2021

5,900

247,458

41.94

41.74

42.26

05-10-2021

4,325

180,152

41.65

41.44

42.01

06-10-2021

34,377

1,414,851

41.16

40.81

41.58

07-10-2021

9,800

412,723

42.11

41.75

42.38

08-10-2021

30,700

1,273,235

41.47

41.31

41.92

Total

85,102

3,528,420

41.46

40.81

42.38

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 484,737 shares for a total amount of EUR 19,983,696. This corresponds to 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2020 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment


