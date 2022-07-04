U.S. markets closed

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Ageas
·1 min read
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 22,876 Ageas shares in the period from 27-06-2022 until 01-07-2022.

Date

Number of
Shares

Total amount
(EUR)

Average price
(EUR)

Lowest price
(EUR)

Highest price
(EUR)

27-06-2022

4,771

197,061

41.30

40.94

42.50

28-06-2022

4,438

186,648

42.06

41.77

42.27

29-06-2022

4,500

189,568

42.13

41.85

42.47

30-06-2022

4,800

199,760

41.62

41.36

41.90

01-07-2022

4,367

183,849

42.10

41.64

42.56

Total

22,876

956,887

41.83

40.94

42.56

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,354,046 shares for a total amount of EUR 145,394,787. This corresponds to 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment


