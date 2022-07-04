Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
- AGESF
- AGESY
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 22,876 Ageas shares in the period from 27-06-2022 until 01-07-2022.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average price
Lowest price
Highest price
27-06-2022
4,771
197,061
41.30
40.94
42.50
28-06-2022
4,438
186,648
42.06
41.77
42.27
29-06-2022
4,500
189,568
42.13
41.85
42.47
30-06-2022
4,800
199,760
41.62
41.36
41.90
01-07-2022
4,367
183,849
42.10
41.64
42.56
Total
22,876
956,887
41.83
40.94
42.56
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,354,046 shares for a total amount of EUR 145,394,787. This corresponds to 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
