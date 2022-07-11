Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 28,881 Ageas shares in the period from 04-07-2022 until 08-07-2022.
Date
Number of
Total amount
Average price
Lowest price
Highest price
04-07-2022
4,896
208,618
42.61
42.36
43.01
05-07-2022
6,025
248,290
41.21
40.39
42.32
06-07-2022
6,130
249,156
40.65
40.27
41.02
07-07-2022
5,970
249,828
41.85
40.77
42.33
08-07-2022
5,860
249,485
42.57
42.34
42.80
Total
28,881
1,205,376
41.74
40.27
43.01
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,382,927 shares for a total amount of EUR 146,600,164. This corresponds to 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
