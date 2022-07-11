Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Ageas

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 28,881 Ageas shares in the period from 04-07-2022 until 08-07-2022.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 04-07-2022 4,896 208,618 42.61 42.36 43.01 05-07-2022 6,025 248,290 41.21 40.39 42.32 06-07-2022 6,130 249,156 40.65 40.27 41.02 07-07-2022 5,970 249,828 41.85 40.77 42.33 08-07-2022 5,860 249,485 42.57 42.34 42.80 Total 28,881 1,205,376 41.74 40.27 43.01

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,382,927 shares for a total amount of EUR 146,600,164. This corresponds to 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

