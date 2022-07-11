U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,856.01
    -43.37 (-1.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,197.00
    -141.15 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,398.24
    -237.07 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.66
    -32.71 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.87
    -0.92 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.90
    -5.40 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.09 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0083
    -0.0100 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.1080 (-3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1899
    -0.0136 (-1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3380
    +1.2580 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,429.02
    -470.60 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.35
    -2.62 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ageas
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AGESF
  • AGESY
Ageas
Ageas

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 28,881 Ageas shares in the period from 04-07-2022 until 08-07-2022.

Date

Number of
Shares

Total amount
(EUR)

Average price
(EUR)

Lowest price
(EUR)

Highest price
(EUR)

04-07-2022

4,896

208,618

42.61

42.36

43.01

05-07-2022

6,025

248,290

41.21

40.39

42.32

06-07-2022

6,130

249,156

40.65

40.27

41.02

07-07-2022

5,970

249,828

41.85

40.77

42.33

08-07-2022

5,860

249,485

42.57

42.34

42.80

Total

28,881

1,205,376

41.74

40.27

43.01

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,382,927 shares for a total amount of EUR 146,600,164. This corresponds to 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • Elon Musk Responds to Twitter’s Threat to Sue Him Over Reneging on Deal — With a Meme

    Elon Musk, meme aficionado and the world’s richest person, issued his first public response to Twitter’s vow that it will haul him into court to enforce the terms of his $44 billion buyout offer for the company. Musk, just after midnight ET Sunday, tweeted a meme showing the celebrity CEO laughing at the latest turn […]

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • Mullen Automotive stock soars after Amazon delivery partner orders up to 600 EVs

    Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. shot up 16.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric vehicle maker said and Amazon.com Inc. delivery service partner placed an order for up to 600 cargo vans over the next 18 months. As part of the binding agreement signed by DelPack Logistics LLC, the first 300 of the EV cargo vans can be delivered by Nov. 30. "This agreement is a milestone for Mullen Automotive," said Mullen Chief Executive David Michery. "DelPack is a leader in last mile package deliv

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here’s 3 stocks she likes right now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for some toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yields,

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Going into the second half of the year, the market sentiment is growing clearer. First, there is a sense that the 1H collapse may be bottoming out – or at least falling to a plateau and a pause before further drops. Second, there is a growing consensus that a recession is in the offing, on a one-year time frame or possibly less. A minority opinion holds that a true downturn is already on us; but we won’t know for certain until the Q2 growth numbers are released later this month. What does this m

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their outlook for 2022, and go directly to read 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Over the years, reinvesting dividends has produced tremendous returns. From 1993 to 2018, the S&P […]

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks Down 56% and 93% to Buy Right Now

    In fact, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index's nearly 30% drop across the stretch marked its worst-ever start to a year. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has already changed how the world travels and lives, and it's likely that the company's long-term growth story is still just getting started. With the stock down roughly 42% year to date and 56% from its lifetime high, investors have a chance to build a discounted position in a company with massive long-term return potential.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    Answer: It sounds like you’re feeling stressed about money and questioning your decisions, so we asked financial advisers and money pros what you’re doing right and what you might want to change. “I would base your savings rate towards a home and how much you can temporarily divert from the student loan debt towards a home on how much you think the home will cost,” says Joe Favorito, certified financial planner at Landmark Wealth Management.

  • Expect Wider Swings With This EV Charging Station Company

    As we kick off the week, equities are starting off the day by moving lower, but our shares of EV charging company ChargePoint are falling more to the downside than the overall market. Knowing this, as we've seen in recent weeks with CHPT shares and should continue to expect, are wider swings relative to the S&P 500. The other item hitting all EV charging station stocks this morning, including EVgo , Volta Inc. , and Blink Charging , is a report from DA Davidson that discusses how a number of those companies are undercapitalized.

  • NIO responds to Grizzly short-seller report by retaining forensic accounting firm

    NIO Inc. said Monday that it has formed an independent committee to review allegations that the China-based electric vehicle maker is using an affiliate battery maker to boost financial results.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With strong margins, high growth, and recurring revenue, the software sector is still a great place for investors to explore.

  • China tech stocks tumble after Alibaba, Tencent hit with fines

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss how China stocks are trading amid another COVID surge hitting casinos and tech stocks getting hit with fines.

  • Broadcom President Departs, Duties Shift to CEO

    Thomas Krause is handing responsibilities to Chief Executive Hock Tan as the microchip company is in the midst of acquiring software company VMware for $61 billion.

  • BlackRock Warns Against Dip Buying as High-Volatility Era Dawns

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s no quick recovery in sight for stocks and bonds that are having their worst year in at least three decades, according to strategists at BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverRussia’s grinding war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks from labor shorta

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    The stock of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was sliding again today after an analyst cut his price target for the semiconductor company. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar thinks sales of Nvidia's GPUs could slide as consumers cut back on spending, cryptocurrency mining slows, and other macro events hurt demand. Kumar said in an investor note, "We revise our estimates downward for NVDA based on continued issues in China and Russia, gaming laptop weakness, consumer pressure, and our concerns on crypto."

  • Meta, Amazon, Tesla stocks fall as tech sector under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down sectors and stocks moving the most in intraday trading.