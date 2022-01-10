U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

Ageas
·2 min read
Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 20,262 Ageas shares in the period from 03-01-2022 until 07-01-2022.

Date

Number of
Shares

Total amount
(EUR)

Average price
(EUR)

Lowest price
(EUR)

Highest price
(EUR)

03-01-2022

3,910

180,060

46.05

45.52

46.46

04-01-2022

3,805

180,003

47.31

46.55

47.88

05-01-2022

5,150

248,752

48.30

47.70

48.66

06-01-2022

3,747

180,237

48.10

47.40

48.51

07-01-2022

3,650

180,152

49.36

48.13

50.30

Total

20,262

969,203

47.83

45.52

50.30

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 1,322,203 shares for a total amount of EUR 56,632,349. This corresponds to 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2020 (all figures at 100%).

