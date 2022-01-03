U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Ageas

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 19,809 Ageas shares in the period from 27-12-2021 until 31-12-2021.

Date

Number of
Shares

Total amount
(EUR)

Average price
(EUR)

Lowest price
(EUR)

Highest price
(EUR)

27-12-2021

3,047

137,465

45.11

44.99

45.22

28-12-2021

4,400

199,812

45.41

45.23

45.57

29-12-2021

4,600

208,392

45.30

45.08

45.67

30-12-2021

3,562

160,952

45.19

45.09

45.28

31-12-2021

4,200

190,347

45.32

45.02

45.62

Total

19,809

896,968

45.28

44.99

45.67

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 1,301,941 shares for a total amount of EUR 55,663,147. This corresponds to 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2020 (all figures at 100%).

Attachment


