How ageing Britain put retirement at risk

Today’s generation of children might not know it, but they are already in an economic standoff with their grandparents.

Generation Alpha, born between 2010 and 2024, have a lot to worry about. They are growing up during the biggest drop in living standards since the Second World War. Their education was hammered by the pandemic. They are more likely to be disabled and less likely to get on the housing ladder.

On top of all of this, they will have to shoulder the massive cost of funding the state pension for the generations above them.

The system is creaking under the demographic pressures of an ageing population.

“If we have fewer people working and more people drawing out, the maths of the system just doesn’t add up unless we start asking working generations in the future to pay a heck of a lot more,” warns Michael McMahon, professor of economics at the University of Oxford. “You can hit the young or hit the old. But doing nothing isn’t an option.”

There is a paradox. If the system is drastically reformed so that they are not crippled by the tax bill during their working lives, by the time the next generation get to retirement age themselves, will the system even exist to support them?

Just as the state pension’s long-term viability looks increasingly in jeopardy, the next generation’s demands on Britain’s pensions system are getting bigger.

“We’ve got that perfect storm. We’ve got increasing longevity, lower financial resilience in general, low awareness and increasing lack of homeownership. We need to do something radical just to make sure people have got adequate income in retirement,” says Jamie Fiveash, chief executive of Smart Pension.

One of the biggest issues is falling homeownership. In 2022, 6pc of pensioners were renting privately in retirement. In 2042, the Pensions Policy Institute expects this figure will have nearly tripled to 17pc.

This will wipe out their pension income. In every single region of the UK except the North East average rents are worth more than 60pc of the median expected retirement income, according to Scottish Widows. In London, rents cost 131pc of retirement income.

“Renting in retirement will mean their pension savings need to be double that of those who have paid for their property,” says Fiveash.

For younger generations, there will be a cascade effect. According to the Pensions Policy Institute (PPI), taxpayers’ housing benefit bill for older people alone will balloon by 40pc by 2042. This risks increasing the tax burden on working people, just as they themselves become even less likely to get on the housing ladder.

On top of this, people are likely to live longer but risk suffering worse health, warns Jonathan Cribb at the Institute for Fiscal Studies. “That would be a double whammy because they have less ability to earn in their working life, but they need to finance a longer retirement.”

Young people are already increasingly likely to suffer from disabilities following a surge in mental health problems during the pandemic.

Census data shows that for men and women in every age group between one and 49, the proportion of people who had a disability increased between 2011 and 2021. For women aged 20 to 24, the share of people with a disability tripled from 5.2pc to 15.1pc. More than one in 10 boys aged 10 to 14 are disabled, up from 6.1pc a decade earlier.

This is a major risk to future retirement because disabled people are less likely to have well-paid full-time employment, which hits their capability to save into private pensions, says Pete Glancy, head of policy for pensions and investments at Lloyds. Disabled people also need an extra £700 to £1,000 per month in retirement, he adds.

At the same time, people in their 20s are the group that are least likely to be on track for even a minimum standard of living in retirement, according to Scottish Widows.

This is particularly problematic because early savings have much more time to grow. Every pound saved while a person is in their 20s will grow four times as much as a pound invested when a person is in their 50s, says Glancy.

But before they get there, they will have to pay for their parents’ and grandparents’ state pension through their taxes.

Behind closed doors is a fierce debate over how to reform the system to ease the burden. This hinges on the age at which people receive state pension, and how much they should get.

“Either we have an increased bill for the taxpayer at a time when we’ve got the largest national debt in living memory, or people have to work for longer, if you don’t have enough income to cover your bills,” says Glancy.

According to the International Longevity Centre, the state pension age would need to rise from 66 today to 71 by 2050 to maintain the current ratio of workers per retiree. But this would be politically toxic and potentially unviable, if people are not healthy enough to work.

Former pensions minister Baroness Ros Altmann says the fix should not be raising the state pension age, but increasing the number of years a person must pay National Insurance before they qualify for the full payment. “That will mean more people will have a reason to keep working,” she says.

Currently, to get a full state pension, a person needs to have made 35 years of National Insurance payments. “The idea that 35 years is a full working life is totally out of date. If someone works for 50 years, they should get more state pension,” says Baroness Altmann.

The Government should also scrap a fleet of extra benefits for pensioners such as winter fuel payments and the Christmas bonus. Many are simply “political gimmicks” which cost the taxpayer far more than they are worth to pensioners, she adds.

There is also a question mark over the viability of the triple lock, which means state pension is raised each year by the largest of wage growth, inflation, or 2.5pc.

“We need to think about the triple lock and how sustainable it really is,” warns Phil Parkinson, head of investment and retirement at Mercer.

But any kind of reform is a political minefield. “There is a lot of fear of doing something that won’t be popular, a fear of being seen to do something against pensioners,” says Baroness Altmann.

It is policymakers’ aim to get private sector pensions to take on more of the burden, says she adds. “That’s part of the area where the outlook must improve to take more of the strain away, if you want to have an ageing population that isn’t in penury,” she warns.

But the private sector has long been sounding the alarm that people are not saving enough into their pensions.

“We have a retirement time bomb about to go off in maybe 15 years,” warns Glancy.

Auto-enrolment, introduced by George Osborne when he was chancellor in 2012, means the majority of workers in Britain now pay into a private pension.

Paul Maynard, the pensions minister, said: “Automatic enrolment has already created a generation of savers, with more than 11m people now saving for their futures, and the number of eligible low earners now saving for a pension approaching 80pc.”

But experts warn the system must be reformed to go much further. The 8pc minimum contribution via auto-enrolment is “just not enough”, says Glancy. The pensions industry is campaigning for the sum to be raised to 12pc.

“But if you want to have some degree of comfort, 15pc is what you should be aiming for,” he adds. These calculations are based on no major housing costs. “If you’re renting, you need to be saving something like 22pc,” says Glancy.

Self-employed people should be brought under auto-enrolment, says Parkinson. He also argues that the minimum income restraints should be removed so that every person starts saving from the first pound they earn.

“The burden that we place on the state if we don’t do something, and the impact that will have on the wider economy, will be huge,” Fiveash warns.

