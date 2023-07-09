Ageing population is a long-term threat to economy, warns Andrew Bailey

Andrew Bailey

Britain’s ageing population poses a long-term threat to the economy and will affect interest rates for decades to come, Andrew Bailey has said.

The Governor of the Bank of England identified changing demographics as one of two biggest problems facing the UK and similar countries in the years ahead, along with stagnant productivity since the financial crisis.

He suggested that these challenges would have more of an impact in the long run than the war in Ukraine and the Covid crisis, which have combined to drive inflation to its highest level in decades.

Setting out the challenge from these two “long-term shocks” at a conference in France, Mr Bailey said: “One is an ageing population in the world. Two, for most of us, is very low productivity growth since the financial crisis.”

It would be a serious mistake for central banks to ignore these shocks in their efforts to control inflation and maintain financial stability, Mr Bailey said.

A declining birth rate means that the number of over 85s is expected to almost double from 1.7 million in 2020 to 3.1m by mid-2045, according to the Office for National Statistics – equal to 4.3pc of the population.

This is likely to take demand out of some parts of the economy as older people typically spend less and an increasing share of workers’ income is swallowed up paying for their care.

In Japan, which is further along this path than Britain, the result has been economic near-stagnation, lower inflation and lower interest rates.

However, analysis by Blackrock earlier this month suggests that an ageing workforce could actually push inflation higher in the West by stoking demand in certain industries such as healthcare.

The problem of productivity growth – particularly its causes – is less well understood. It set in after the financial crisis and holds back growth, leaving the economy more vulnerable to other shocks that could push up inflation.

The war in Ukraine and the pandemic are “what we hope and pray will be shorter term shocks”, Mr Bailey added.

He stressed that although these shocks must influence how central banks respond to inflation and stability, banks themselves are not responsible for solving these issues.

Mr Bailey said: “Insofar as central banks take them into consideration it is because of their influence on our core objectives, not because we are going to take the lead in solving these issues as matters of public policy.”

Inflation in the UK is currently at 8.7pc, more than four times the target rate.

But Mr Bailey rejected the idea that the Bank’s target inflation rate of 2pc should be raised to take pressure off central banks as it would “unpick expectations.”

He conceded that inflation is “more severe in the UK” than in Europe, but said he expected the Bank of England would get price rises back to the target rate within the same timeframe as the European Central Bank.

Speaking on the same panel, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, the Governor of the Bank of France and a member of the ECB’s Governing Council, warned that although interest rates in Europe were nearing their peak, they would reamin high for some time.

Mr Villeroy de Galhau said: “When I talk about the high point it’s not so much a peak as a plateau, where we will have to stay sufficiently long to make sure of the full integration of the impact of monetary policy.”

It will take until 2025 for the to bring inflation down to its 2pc target, Mr Villeroy de Galhau said.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.