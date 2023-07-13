Ageing population means taxes must rise even further, warns OBR

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to keep down debt - Geoff Pugh

The Government must find more than £100bn to keep the UK’s debt mountain from spiralling out of control, the budget watchdog has warned, suggesting that steep tax rises or spending cuts are on the horizon.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said pressures from an ageing population, surging debt interest and the shift to net zero meant Britain’s £2.5 trillion debt pile was on course to soar in the coming decades.

Debt is expected to surge from 100pc of GDP today to more than 300pc within 50 years without spending cuts or tax increases.

The analysis highlights the stark choices facing Rishi Sunak or Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer after the next election. The Prime Minister had pledged to keep debt down even as some parts of the Conservative Party are demanding tax cuts to stimulate growth.

Richard Hughes, the OBR chairman, said: “It is clear that current policy settings aren’t sustainable left where they are.”

The OBR said Britain’s public finances are likely to remain on a “very risky” footing after a series of recent shocks including the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, a deep cost of living crisis and surging borrowing costs.

The succession of challenges has “accelerated the fiscal pressures” facing the UK, Mr Hughes said, forcing tax rises or spending cuts before the end of the decade.

Preventing debt from rising above 100pc of GDP over the long term would require tax increases or spending cuts worth around £110bn in today’s money.

The fiscal watchdog warned that Britain’s ageing society was putting intense pressure on public finances.

Mr Sunak’s commitment to the pensions triple lock will lead to a £23bn-a-year increase in spending by 2027 relative to the start of the decade, the OBR said.

Costs are surging as inflation prompts large uplifts in the state pension under the triple lock guarantee. The Government was forced to increase payments by 10.1pc this year to match price rises.

A wave of baby boomers set to retire in the coming years will also add to costs.

Maintaining the triple lock will increase the size of Britain’s debt pile by the equivalent of 36pc of GDP over the next 50 years, the OBR said.

Other burdens on public finances include a surge in long-term sickness since the pandemic, which has added £6.8bn to the annual benefits bill.

440,000 more people are now claiming an average £10,000 a year each because of ill health, adding £6.8bn to the welfare bill in the current tax year and taking the total number of people inactive for health reasons to 2.6 million.

The Government is also losing out on £8.9bn in tax receipts as a result of lost income tax and national insurance payments from this group not working. The shortfall has added £15.7bn to annual borrowing, the OBR warned in its fiscal risks and sustainability report.

Britain’s net zero push also threatens to blow a multi-billion pound hole in public finances by the end of the decade.

The shift to electric vehicles will cost £13bn in foregone fuel duty by the end of the decade, while “the public investments needed to support the decarbonisation of power, buildings, and industry could reach £17bn a year” by 2030.

Britain also risks suffering future gas price shocks for decades to come after failing to step up investment in renewable energy since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The watchdog said: “Continuing our dependence on gas at the current level could, in an adverse scenario, be as expensive fiscally as completing the transition to net zero.”

The stark warnings from the OBR came as official figures show Britain’s economic growth continues to be weak. GDP shrank by 0.1pc in May as ongoing public sector strikes and the extra bank holiday to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles hit activity.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “While an extra bank holiday had an impact on growth in May, high inflation remains a drag anchor on economic growth.

“The best way to get growth going again and ease the pressure on families is to bring inflation down as quickly as possible. Our plan will work, but we must stick to it.”

