Agencies SEO Services Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the agencies SEO services market are Straight north, Ignite visibility, Titan growth, Boostability, Big leap, Victorious, Sure Oak, Arcane Marketing, Search bloom, SEO valley Solutions Pvt.

New York, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agencies SEO Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243795/?utm_source=GNW
Ltd., WebFX, Ignite Visibility, Straight North, Titan growth, Social SEO, 97th Floor, Page traffic, Brandloom, Bruce clay Inc., OpenMoves, OneIMS, WebiMax, Digital Marketing Agency, Screaming Frog, 360I, Thanx Media, Square 2 Marketing and SEO Werkz.

The global agencies SEO services market is expected to grow from $41.97 billion in 2021 to $51.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $108.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.7%.

The agencies SEO services market consists of the sales of SEO services and related goods by agencies or companies that provide search engine optimization services for businesses.These establishments are the entities that provide both on-premise and cloud-based deployment SEO services and charge their clients based on man-hours, results-based, and click-based among many other models.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The main types of agencies’ SEO services are online services and offline services.Offline SEO refers to any strategy used outside of the company’s website to drive traffic back to it.

The services are subscribed through monthly, annual subscriptions and are used by various end-use industries such as professional services, IT services, e-commerce, hospitality, recreation, real estate, and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest reegion in the agencies SEO services market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The number of people using smartphones and internet services is increasing rapidly, especially in developing countries and this factor is expected to drive the market for agencies’ SEO services during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, the numbers of smartphone users in the world were 3.50 billion accounting for 45.12% of the world’s population. Moreover, the number of internet users in emerging countries such as India increased to 451 million and has the highest data usage per smartphone at 9.8GB (gigabyte) per month as of June 2019. The increased penetration of smartphones and internet services made access to video content and information easy and made it a requirement to optimize the search thereby positively impacting the agency SEO services market.

Many companies are hiring an in-house SEO team to cater to the unique needs of the organization and this is expected to hinder the growth of agencies’ SEO services market.As the size of the organization grows, it is obligatory that the company create an in-house SEO team and streamline the process.

In-house SEO team ensures cost-saving, the faster turnaround time for campaigns and considers brand objective, data security, quality of resources as well.It also allows control of the control on the output.

According to the In-house Agency Forum’s (IHAF) productivity and the pandemic report, since 2019, in-house agencies have seen a 7% increase in overall growth.In March 2019, the WPP agency announced that Walmart decided to take digital advertising in-house.

Additionally, there are online SEO tools that help anyone to optimize the search, avoiding the need to consult a third-party search engine optimization services provider. The increase in in-house teams and availability of SEO online impact the growth of agencies’ SEO services market negatively.

Companies operating in agencies SEO services market are using “Zero-Click Search Results” to increase their appearance in the search results and this is a major trend in the agency’s SEO services market.Zero-Click Searches alludes to a search engine results page (SERP) which answers the query directly at the top so that the user doesn’t need to do any further clicks to complete the search.

A zero-click search is one that fulfills the search intent at the top of the SERP. According to the Search Engine Journal, 34.4% of all desktop searches result in no click while 62.5% of users never click search result links on mobile. Google presented zero-click searches in March 2020, with the aim to eliminate multiple results that searchers don’t really need and to satisfy the user intent faster. Zero-click searches include database-style searches, dictionary and encyclopedia-style searchers, and map direction-style searchers.

In October 2019, Power Digital Marketing, Inc., a US-based marketing and advertising company specializing in services such as search engine optimization, pay-per-click, and social media acquired Factorial Digital, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to help Power Digital Marketing, Inc. boost its best-in-class SEO offerings and drive its growth trajectory. Factorial Digital, Inc. is a US-based marketing and SEO agency that specializes in providing services such as organic search (SEO), paid search (SEM), content marketing, and data analytics.

The countries covered in the agencies SEO services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243795/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


