Agencies SEO Services Global Market Report 2021 with Long-term Forecast to 2025 & 2030

The global agencies seo services market is expected to grow from $37.84 billion in 2020 to $40.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The market is expected to reach $83.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.6%.



The agencies SEO services market consists of the sales of SEO services and related goods by agencies or companies that provide search engine optimization services for businesses. These establishments are the entities which provide both on premise and cloud-based deployment SEO services and charge their clients based on man-hours, results based, and click based among many other models. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Companies operating in agencies SEO services market are using "Zero-Click Search Results" to increase their appearance in the search results and this is a major trend in the agencies SEO services market. Zero-Click Searches alludes to a search engine results page (SERP) which answers the query directly at the top so that the user doesn't need to do any further clicks to complete the search. A zero-click search is one that fulfills the search intent at the top of the SERP.

According to the Search Engine Journal, 34.4% of all desktop searches result in no click while 62.5% of users never click search result links on mobile. Google presented zero-click searches in March 2020, with the aim to eliminate multiple results that searchers don't really need and to satisfy the user intent faster. Zero-click searches include database-style searches, dictionary and encyclopedia-style searchers, and map direction style searchers.



The agencies SEO services market covered in this report is segmented by service type into online services; offline services. It is also segmented by subscription into monthly; annually and by end-use industry into professional services; IT services; e-commerce; hospitality; recreation; real estate; others.



The number of people using smartphones and internet services is increasing rapidly, especially in developing countries and this factor is expected to drive the market for agencies SEO services during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, the numbers of smartphone users in the world were 3.50 billion accounting for 45.12% of the world's population.

Moreover, the number of internet users in emerging countries such as India increased to 451 million and has the highest data usage per smartphone at 9.8GB (gigabyte) per month as of June 2019. The increased penetration of smartphones and internet services made access to video content and information easy and making it a requisite to optimize the search and thereby positively impacting the agencies SEO services market.



Many companies are hiring an in-house SEO team to cater to the unique needs of the organization and this is expected to hinder the growth of agencies SEO services market. As the size of the organization grows, it is obligatory that the company create an in-house SEO team and streamline the process. In-house SEO team ensures cost-saving, the faster turnaround time for campaigns and considers brand objective, data security, quality of resources as well. It also allows control of the control on the output.

Additionally, there are online SEO tools that help anyone to optimize the search, avoiding the need to consult a third-party search engine optimization services provider. The increase in in-house teams and availability of SEO online impacting the growth of agencies' SEO services market negatively.



Major players in the agencies SEO services market are Straight north, Ignite visibility, Titan growth, Boostability, Big leap, Victorious, Sure Oak, Arcane Marketing, Search bloom, and SEO valley solutions Pvt. Ltd.

