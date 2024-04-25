Agency bars Chinese telecom carriers from offering US broadband services

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C.·Reuters
David Shepardson
1 min read
0

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it is ordering the U.S. units of China Telecom, China Unicom and China Mobile to discontinue fixed or mobile broadband internet operations in the United States.

The FCC said it was requiring the Chinese carriers to discontinue services within 60 days of the effective date of the net neutrality order approved on Thursday. The order also applies to Chinese telecom Pacific Networks and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet. The commission previously had barred the companies from providing telecommunications services.

FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said on Thursday the commission had evidence Chinese telecom carriers were providing broadband services in the United States.

The FCC had cited national security concerns in revoking or denying Chinese companies the right to provide U.S. telecommunications services.

The FCC had said Chinese telecom firms were "subject to exploitation, influence and control by the Chinese government."

This is the latest action by Washington to restrict Chinese telecom carriers including on undersea cables handling internet traffic.

The FCC previously barred approvals of new telecommunications equipment from China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE and other companies saying they pose "an unacceptable risk" to U.S. national security.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • IBM Drops Most Since 2021 on Lackluster Results Despite Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. dropped the most intraday in three years after weak consulting unit sales disappointed investors and overshadowed the company’s acquisition of software firm HashiCorp Inc.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s A

  • Anglo American share spike before bid raises questions about leaks

    Anglo American's London-listed shares spiked in late UK trade on Wednesday, hours before the miner announced a $39 billion bid by rival BHP Group, raising questions from some lawyers, investors and commentators about possible leaks. Shares in Anglo rose by around 2.8% between 1500 GMT and the market close at 1530 GMT in London on Wednesday. The late bounce before the bid proposal was revealed, which if successful would forge the world's biggest copper miner, contrasted with modest share price gains of between 0.2-0.5% at Anglo's peers Rio Tinto, Glencore and Antofagasta in the 35 minutes before the London market closed.

  • 1 Incredible Stock That Turned $10,000 Into $4.6 Million

    This wildly successful investment keeps winning for its shareholders.

  • Beer and Booze Battle Over Rates as Brazil Wraps Up Tax Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- A new “sin tax” is splitting Brazil’s alcoholic beverage industry as beer producers and liquor manufacturers wrangle over how much they should have to pay.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

    The latest trading day saw Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) settling at $21.59, representing a -0.23% change from its previous close.

  • Reels Is Eating Instagram; TikTok Lite Gets Muzzled

    Video was a bright spot in Meta earnings. Reels, Instagram’s TikTok rival, now soaks up half of the time users spend on the app.

  • Why Unilever Stock Jumped Higher on the Market's Down Day

    Many companies are struggling with slumping consumer demand, but Unilever isn't one of them.

  • Javier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in World

    (Bloomberg) -- Four months into office, Argentine President Javier Milei has pulled off a critical feat in a country long ravaged by runaway inflation: He stabilized the currency.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With

  • Biden has a favorite stop when he hits the road: Chipmaking plants

    Visiting chipmakers has become one of President Biden's most common reasons for getting on the road. He will do so again Thursday as he travels to Syracuse to award Micron $6 billion in federal money.

  • Forget Nvidia: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Instead

    Evolving business strategies in the tech sector might transform your investment options. Two adaptable tech giants could be more appealing than Nvidia right now.