U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.00
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,801.00
    -170.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,496.25
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.60
    -16.80 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.07
    +1.80 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.20
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8920
    +0.0650 (+3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    25.52
    +3.43 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3510
    -0.0092 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3520
    +0.3910 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,480.77
    +916.47 (+2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.03
    +21.98 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.58
    -3.26 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

New Agency Joins Travel Healthcare Job Platform Fusion Marketplace

·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPG Healthcare, a company dedicated to providing quality service to healthcare travelers, is now on Fusion Marketplace. This addition to Marketplace is adding more healthcare jobs to the platform, and is making it even easier for healthcare professionals to find quality jobs across the country.

"We welcomed KPG Healthcare as our 7th agency on Fusion Marketplace this week, and we're very excited about this partnership," said Carrie Polak, Director of Operations. "KPG Healthcare works to exceed expectations and we know they are going to make a big impact on the travelers who use Fusion Marketplace."

Fusion Marketplace launched February 2021 as a one-stop shop for healthcare travelers to take control of their career. The traveler-first driven platform provides full transparency for healthcare travelers and allows them to manage their information across multiple agencies. The healthcare traveler is now in the driver's seat when it comes to their career.

Marketplace is aimed at giving all healthcare travelers more transparency and fewer unknowns. They can use the one stop shop to compare benefits, pay packages and reviews across multiple agencies. This new career platform gives the traveler full control of their job search and provides them with tools to improve the overall experience of comparing options.

There is a great demand for traveling healthcare professionals, but they have not always had full control over major career decisions. Fusion Marketplace is now leading by example in building a traveler-first community. Healthcare travelers are now able to make decisions and choose their assignments based on honest and transparent details before they talk to a recruiter.

To learn more about Fusion Marketplace and to create your traveler profile, go to fusionmarketplace.com.

About Fusion Marketplace:

Fusion Marketplace is a staffing recruitment platform where healthcare travelers are in control. Healthcare travelers now have more career, agency, recruiter, and lifestyle choices in one convenient location. Unknowns known. Learn more at fusionmarketplace.com.

About KPG Healthcare:

Our experienced recruiters are experts in the healthcare industry, the locations we serve, and each facility's unique culture. Whether you want to travel, relocate or remain close to home, there is no better partner for your career, family and lifestyle goals. We operate with honesty, candor, and a genuine caring for your well-being – our goal is to exceed your expectations.

Media Contact:
Leah Kemple
877-230-3885
329163@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-agency-joins-travel-healthcare-job-platform-fusion-marketplace-301475468.html

SOURCE Fusion Marketplace

Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • There are three types of workers. Which one are you?

    Before you accept a new job, think like a management scholar and figure out which type of worker you are.

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Biden Wants to Nix a Trump-Era Retirement Plan Rule. So Does Wall Street.

    Financial-services firms uniformly agree with the DOL proposal to rescind a Trump-era rule making it harder for Erisa plan advisors to align investments with ESG criteria.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T Can't Ignore This Any Longer

    The nation's wireless industry is being rattled by newcomers nobody saw coming just a few years ago.

  • The truth about management in Silicon Valley: It doesn't exist

    The tech industry is home to some of the world’s greatest innovators, most profitable and valuable companies, and incredible startup success stories. There may be talk about objectives and key results in tech companies, but often these goal-setting frameworks are just words without any teeth.

  • ‘No, no, no, no, no!’ My wife and I are close to retirement, but we want to buy a house. Should I empty my 401(k) for the down payment?

    'I am over 59 years of age, and I am hoping to retire in six years. My wife may retire a little before that.'

  • Brian Chesky Living on Airbnb: Gimmick or Great Idea?

    Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) was a big comeback story in 2021, fully recovering from pandemic declines and gaining 13% in share price for the year. Can this move the needle on unlocking more value for the company and investors? Airbnb has been the ultimate travel industry disruptor.

  • U.S. heating oil, diesel stocks dwindle as demand rises

    U.S. supplies of fuels such as diesel and heating oil have dwindled and refiners are having trouble replenishing that supply, which could keep prices elevated for months. Demand for diesel, heating oil and other products has been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels for months. As of Thursday, heating oil futures were priced at $2.83, the highest price in seven years.

  • Southwest Airlines to Bring Back In-Flight Alcohol Sales on Feb. 16

    Southwest Airlines' flight attendants’ union says the move is 'both unsafe and irresponsible.'

  • U.S. Cements LNG Export Crown as Venture Global Fires Up Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Venture Global LNG began producing liquefied natural gas at its Calcasieu Pass plant in Louisiana, solidifying the U.S.’s position as the world’s top producer of the superchilled fuel.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • Ford Posts $17.9 Billion in Full-Year Net Income, Gives Upbeat Outlook

    The U.S. auto maker’s results benefited from several special items, including an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in startup Rivian Automotive.

  • Wells Fargo Gamed System in Investor Arbitration, Judge Says

    A Georgia judge said the bank and its lawyer secretly manipulated a list of potential arbitrators.

  • Supreme Court Ruling Could Curtail High-Cost Retirement Plan Options

    A high court decision upholding a suit against Northwestern University for having 400-plus retirement-plan options, including many high-cost ones, could shake up other retirement plans and encourage them to simplify.

  • Buffett Strikes Gold as Japan Trading Houses See Record Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s surprise bet on Japan’s trading houses is paying off as the companies expect a record-breaking rebound in profits.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedThe trading compa

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • Airline Execs Now See Accelerated Full Business Travel Recovery

    “By far the biggest and most impactful question being debated is the question about business travel returning,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “Put me firmly in the camp it is going to return in full.” Kirby made the comments as part of a panel of executives that included bosses at British Airways and Easyjet on […]

  • Royal Caribbean warns Omicron will delay return to profitability

    The Omicron surge has in recent months forced cruise operators to change their trip itineraries and even cancel voyages, dealing another blow to an industry that just resumed sailing from U.S. ports in mid-2021. The impact was especially strong during the holiday period and continued into January, Royal Caribbean said, as several frequent cruise passengers also stayed away from voyages and rescheduled their trips. The company forecast a net loss for the first half of 2022 and said it would be profitable in the last six months of the year.