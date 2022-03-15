U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,262.80
    +89.69 (+2.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,566.52
    +621.28 (+1.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,946.09
    +364.87 (+2.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.89
    +21.17 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.71
    -7.30 (-7.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.10
    -39.70 (-2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.16 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0954
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    +0.0200 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    +0.0036 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2640
    +0.0820 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,683.88
    +939.51 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.53
    +24.27 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Agency Pioneers New Marketing Approach For Credit Unions and Community Banks

·2 min read

FRESNO, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit unions and community banks have gained an advantage when competing for customers with national banks. Nettra Media has pioneered a new data-driven marketing approach that aligns advertising dollars with funded loans and accounts.

While national banks continue to aggressively invest in their marketing outreach, smaller financial institutions have been at a disadvantage by not being able to align their advertising budgets with the number of home loans, vehicle loans, personal loans, and new accounts created.

Specifically, credit unions and community banks gain new online members by utilizing banking portals to handle credit applications for new loans and account openings. Yet this approval method makes it very difficult to attribute the success of a marketing campaign because the data from Google Analytics and various ad platforms do not align with a financial institution's banking portal data.

Nettra has solved this issue by partnering with Alpharank, a banking portal data enrichment platform, to combine banking portal data and ad platform data into one interface. The resulting visibility allows credit unions and community banks to assess their funded loans and accounts by traffic source, ad platform, specific budget, and the cost-per-loan.

This kind of data insight has enabled financial institutions to divert funds from insufficient marketing tactics, saving them tens of thousands of dollars a year.

"National banks have traditionally gained market share by outspending smaller banks and credit unions," said Nettra's CEO, Dave Martin. "So this new attribution approach revolutionizes how banks and credit unions compete with national banks, on a local level."

About Nettra Media
Nettra is a national award-winning marketing agency that helps credit unions and banks gain market share through marketing strategy, digital ad and SEO tactics, and data attribution. Nettra is a Google and Facebook Partner, having managed over $24m on both platforms. For more information, please visit https://www.nettramedia.com/.

About Alpharank
With Alpharank community lenders win in digital. Our AI reduces abandonment so lenders can meet digital growth targets with existing marketing assets and budgets. Digital advertising analytics integrated with multiple loan origination systems provide lenders with actionable data-driven insights.
Based in Redwood City, CA, Alpharank's mission is to level the playing field so community lenders can compete with both megabanks and fintechs. For more information, visit alpharank.ai

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agency-pioneers-new-marketing-approach-for-credit-unions-and-community-banks-301503361.html

SOURCE Nettra Media LCC

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Firing Up After Morning Slump

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock sank this morning, only to bounce back swiftly, taking investors by surprise. At 10:44 a.m., Nio stock was up 7.3%. Panic selling has gripped the Hong Kong stock market, with institutional investors reportedly dumping stocks aggressively.

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • Investors Sue Vanguard After Target Date Funds’ Big Tax Bill

    The lawsuit says that changes Vanguard made benefited institutional investors, but left individual investors with taxable accounts “holding the tax bag.”

  • Tech stocks are battling the ultimate 'perfect storm,' says analyst

    Tech stocks continue act very weak amid a host of issues. Here's how to play the pullback, explains one top analyst.

  • Why AMD Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    What really may be exciting investors, however, in addition to all the new product announcements, is the fact that investment bank Cowen & Co. apparently just named AMD as one of its top picks in semiconductor stocks. The big news in semiconductors Tuesday, after all, was Cowen's recommendation of AMD's larger competitor, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which Cowen named a "top pick" in the industry based on projections the company could earn $28 a share in 2030, and book $140 billion in revenues. In February, that analyst raised his target price for AMD stock to $160.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Alibaba Stock: Don’t Catch the Falling Knife, Says JPMorgan

    Amongst a market wide pullback, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s fall from grace over the past year has been one of the more eye-catching developments. The ecommerce giant just can’t seem to catch a break. Covid has reared its ugly head in China again and the prospect of US desisting for Chinese stocks is ever-present. And these developments clamber on top of regulatory clampdowns in China, a slowing economy and Alibaba going heavy on the investment side. Looking for a bright spot? Well, one is hard to fi

  • Rivian Makes a Major Bet - Will It Pay Off?

    The young electric vehicle maker struggles to bounce back as questions mount over its ability to increase production rates.

  • Is Costco Ready to Issue a Special Dividend?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is building up its cash as it continues to post higher sales than before the pandemic and manages to keep costs low enough to increase net income. It's a winning strategy that makes it a cash machine, and it shares its cash with shareholders in the form of dividends and share-repurchase programs. In addition to its regular dividend, which is unexceptional, Costco issues a "special" dividend when the cash box is overflowing.

  • Boeing execs still take home big pay after company’s $4.3 billion loss

    The Boeing Co. had a dreadful 2021, losing $4.3 billion in a year when the company was hit by production issues and the lingering impact on the industry of the pandemic. It was less in direct compensation than previous years, as Boeing’s (NYSE: BA) year was so bad that targets for performance-based bonuses were not reached. The highest amount, according to the company’s proxy statement, was the $21.09 million in total compensation for CEO David Calhoun.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • Bitcoin Worth $1.2B Leaves Coinbase in a Sign of Persistent Institutional Adoption

    A total of 31,130 bitcoin left Coinbase last week, the highest single-week outflow since 2017.

  • Russian Prosecutors Warn Western Companies of Arrests, Asset Seizures

    McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, P&G and IBM among those warned that leaders could be arrested, trademarks seized.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Oil Prices Tumble Below $100 and Keep Falling. Here’s Why.

    The fall comes amid hopes over cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as China imposed lockdown restrictions on major manufacturing regions.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Investors hoard cash on inflation, recession fears: BofA survey

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre discuss a Bank of America survey highlighting investor concerns over slowing growth, inflation, and recessionary indicators.