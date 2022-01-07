U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

Agency A+ plans to expand its operations to the United States

·2 min read

CEO Tatiana Marzullo Varges was in Orlando (FL) to coordinate new partnerships and business in the city.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency A+ celebrates 14 years in 2022 and plans to expand its activities to the United States. With a strong performance in integrated communication, the company is owned and managed by Tatiana Marzullo Varges and provides PR, Digital Marketing, Social Media and Corporate Communication services to several multinational and Brazilian companies. The CEO was recently in Orlando FL to articulate new partnerships and business opportunities.

"I've been going to Orlando for the past ten years and I love the city. In 2014 I took a course with the Disney Institute, and also participated of some technical visits to benchmark companies in service and leadership. It was extremely valuable, because from that I understood how important it would be that other entrepreneurs could live this experience and improve their business with referential companies," Tatiana emphasizes.

In 2018, the entrepreneur led two programs in partnership with the Disney Institute and some American companies (Whole Foods, Wal-Mart, Apple, Wallgreens, and Gaylord Palms) to train executives from the supermarket and pharmaceutical industries. Altogether, there were almost 96 leaders.

With the opening of the borders and the positive expectation in the pandemic scenario, the CEO's goals are to expand Agency's A+ operations to Florida with the executive training immersion programs and as well as the other services offered by the agency.

"I was in Orlando to visit some locations for the inauguration of our office, I met with some content partners and also with American companies that are interested in hiring our services. We have great expectations for entering the American market", she says.

Agency A+

With 14 years in operation, A+ Agency is run by Tatiana Marzullo, the company founder, and Leandro Varges, the marketing executive. The two professionals are married and have two daughters, and attribute the growth of the agency to two pillars: shared leadership, and generation of results.

The agency is certified by the Great Place to Work (2019/2020/2021) as one of the best companies to work for, and among its clients are Instituto Ronald McDonald, DFL, one of the largest dental anesthetic companies in Latin America, Thieme Publishing, Germany's largest publishing house specializing in medical publications. The Italian Consulate, Naturgy, Mineração Rio do Norte - MRN, Rio Indústria, and many others.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agency-a-plans-to-expand-its-operations-to-the-united-states-301456323.html

SOURCE Agency A+

