WITH/agency Rebranding Reflects Proprietary Brand Unification Process

WITH/Agency
·3 min read
WITH/Agency
WITH/Agency

New logo and visual identity for leading brand partner agency celebrates mission to unite people + possibilities to create sustainable relationships

ATLANTA, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning WITH/agency is excited to announce a new visual identity and logo to reflect its maturation and repositioning as a brand partner agency and capture its mission: to unite people and possibilities to create sustainable brand relationships.

The new WITH logo is a symbolic unifier that is fluid yet structured to reflect the balance of proven process while celebrating the joyful imperfections of working with clients on a shared journey. The bold letterforms continuously interconnect and lean into each other, while rounded corners and varying widths and spacing evoke the organic and authentic flow of human handwriting.

WITH/agency’s new visual identity includes a color palette inspired by nature, with harmony among bold colors and muted earthy tones. WITH/agency’s new brand colors are: Heartfire Red, The Idea Blue, Flow Slate Gray, Headspace Navy, Think Ink and Grounded Green.

The rebranding coincides with WITH/agency’s 10th anniversary as the certified woman-owned firm proves that working together is inherently human. The firm works with its clients to achieve mutual success through diverse perspectives and transcend expectations with sustainability and purpose. The award-winning agency spent a decade creating and refining a proprietary Brand Unification Process that brings together business strategy and brand strategy to help clients collaboratively uncover pain points, work through challenges that modern brands face, and create permanent value and stronger culture for the enterprise.

“Today’s modern brands face unprecedented and unique challenges. Customer and consumer expectations are higher than ever before, making a brand’s purpose and voice critically important,” said Blair Waugh Brady, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of WITH/agency. “The work we performed on our own brand used the exact same proven process we use for our client brand partners. As our work continues to mature, our own brand needs to match that maturity. It became clear we needed a new visual identity to celebrate and encourage our growth. We love the fluidity and authenticity, which mirrors how we work with each other and with clients.”

Since it was founded in March 2012, WITH/agency has grown to work with Fortune 1000 clients across numerous industries as well as growth stage and startup companies on all of their brand strategy, creative, execution and activation needs.

WITH/agency’s clients include Kaiser Permanente, Papa John’s, Southern Company, PG&E, Fleetcor, and Piedmont Bank to name a few. The agency has developed new brands, visual identity systems, house-of-brands strategies, sub-brands, brand extensions, and developed and executed the full spectrum of creative work to support campaigns and go-to-market strategies.

“The most rewarding part of what we do is collaborating with clients on creative thoughtware that defines their brand and positions them for growth,” said Jamie Sims, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of WITH/agency. “We look forward to many more decades of growth alongside our brand partners.”

To support its long-term growth, WITH/agency is also working on a new headquarters office space called The Union in Atlanta’s Brookhaven neighborhood that will open in the fall of 2022.

As WITH/agency enters its second decade, its promise to clients is unwavering:

  • Listen first

  • Create with understanding

  • Earn trust and use it well

  • Joyfully embrace the process

ABOUT WITH/agency
WITH/agency was founded in 2012 by longtime colleagues and business partners Blair Waugh Brady and Jamie Sims with a vision of redefining the collaborative creative relationship with clients and proving there is a better way to work together. WITH is proud to work with Fortune 1000 companies and new brands across many industries for all of their brand strategy and creative needs. Clients include Kaiser Permanente, Papa John’s, Southern Company, PG&E, Fleetcor and Piedmont Bank. WITH is certified as a woman-owned enterprise by WBENC, the gold standard for certifying businesses that are at least 51% woman owned, controlled and operated in the United States. Learn more at thewithagency.com.

Media contact:
Mary Jane Credeur of The Credeur Group
404 317 2718
mj [@] credeurgroup.com


