Agency that sends tax credits to private schools can’t say how state money is being spent

Biloxi Sun Herald· Rogelio V. Solis/AP
Bobby Harrison
4 min read
0

House leaders, who say they want to bolster public education spending, have also proposed more than tripling the size of a program that sends millions in state funds to private schools even though information is not available on how the money is spent.

The state Department of Revenue is responsible for certifying the private schools that are eligible to receive funds through the Children’s Promise Act. But, according to responses provided by the Department of Revenue, no information is available on how the funds are spent.

“DOR does not know how the funds were used,” the agency said in response to questions from legislators.

When asked the number of children served through the House-supported Children’s Promise Act, DOR said, “This information is provided to DOR at the time of application … but is not updated annually. DOR does not maintain this information other than with the original request.”

In the original application, “DOR reviews the information provided and issues a letter ruling advising whether they qualify or not. The original request is covered under confidentiality statutes.”

The House’s desire to greatly expand the size of the Children’s Promise Act comes against the backdrop of many public school advocates being concerned about the House leadership’s effort to rewrite the long-standing Mississippi Adequate Education Program that provides the state’s share of funds for the basics to operate local schools.

While several elements of the House’s plan have been lauded by public school advocates, many also have expressed concern that groups that support that rewrite plan also support sending public funds to private schools through vouchers. Before the House leadership’s MAEP rewrite was made public, those pro-voucher groups unveiled a plan that was almost identical to the House proposal.

But supporters of the House plan have insisted that their proposal has nothing to do with vouchers. And, if to make that point, about the time the House began to pass its proposed rewrite of the funding formula, the bills filed by House leaders to enact a far reaching voucher program were allowed to quietly die.

But the Children’s Promise Act remains alive in the legislative process, and there’s little subtlety about private school supporters believing tax credits are more appealing to them than vouchers.

The Midsouth Association of Independent Schools, which includes most of the Mississippi private schools receiving the tax credit funds, said in a paper titled “The ABCs of school choice” that tax credits with revenue going to private schools were now considered more advantageous to them than vouchers.

“Freedom advocates, instead, look for policies like tuition tax credits and tax credits for donations to scholarship funds, to free up resources so that parents and donors can fund their own choices,” the MAIS paper reads. “Such policies expand choice for parents without shifting the burden for their children onto others.”

Under the Children’s Promise Act, a person can make a donation to one of the private schools certified by the Department of Revenue and receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for up to 50% of the donor’s state tax liability.

The maximum a private school currently can receive through the program is $405,000 annually.

The program was initiated in 2019 and touted as a mechanism to provide additional funds to nonprofits that care for foster children. But a provision to provide tax credits to private schools was tucked into the bill.

Currently, under the law, a total of $9 million annually in tax credit funds can be doled out to private schools. The original House plan under consideration this session would add another $6 million in tax credit benefits for the current year and $24 million for 2025.

Private schools are eligible for the tax credits if they educate:

  • Children in the foster care system.

  • Children who have a chronic illness or physical, intellectual, developmental or emotional disability.

  • Children eligible for free or reduced meals.

Thus far, about 60 schools have received a cumulative $8.9 million in state tax breaks for the current calendar year. Those receiving the maximum of $405,000 this year include the Lamar School in Meridian and Wayne Academy in Waynesboro. Other schools receiving the most in state tax credit funds include: Heritage Academy in Columbus, receiving $402,900; Hartfield Academy in Flowood, receiving $397,800; Magnolia Heights in Senatobia, receiving $390,000; Jackson Academy, receiving $341,000; Madison-Ridgeland Academy, receiving $397,720; and Starkville Academy, receiving $403,744.

Private schools received similar amounts in previous years, according to the DOR website.

The law does not specify how many children must be served for the private school to receive the tax credit benefit.

Nancy Loome, executive director of The Parents Campaign, said technically if the school has one student with asthma, for instance, it could receive those funds.

Of course, according to the Department of Revenue, no one is checking to see if the schools are actually educating any children that would make them eligible for the tax credit benefit.

This analysis was produced by Mississippi Today, a nonprofit news organization that covers state government, public policy, politics and culture. Bobby Harrison is Mississippi Today’s senior Capitol reporter.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The Former Congressman in the Hot Seat at Trump’s Truth Social

    Devin Nunes is running a tiny, money-losing, slow-growing social-media company that just went public. The looming question: What if the app’s most important user—and biggest investor—wants to sell?

  • New Iran Oil Sanctions Passed by US House in Foreign Aid Package

    (Bloomberg) -- The US House passed new sanctions on Iran’s oil sector set to become part of a foreign-aid package, putting the measure on track to pass the Senate within days.Most Read from BloombergTikTok Set to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseTikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in DaysUS House Passes $95 Billion in Aid to Ukraine, Israel and TaiwanTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe legisla

  • Fed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Is Set to Back Rate-Cut Patience

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials are about to get further confirmation that progress against inflation has stalled, supporting what appears to be a shift in tone to keep interest rates higher for longer than previously anticipated.Most Read from BloombergTikTok Set to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseTikTok Divest-or-Ban Bill Expected to Become US Law in DaysUS House Passes $95 Billion in Aid to Ukraine, Israel and TaiwanTesla S

  • IMF's Gopinath says high U.S. deficits fueling growth, higher interest rates

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States needs to raise revenues to bring down high budget deficits even though they are helping to fuel global growth by stoking domestic U.S. demand, International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Saturday. Gopinath told a fiscal forum at the IMF and World Bank spring meetings that U.S. deficits are projected to rise for years with one of the world's steepest curves for debt. "The high levels of deficits are also supporting growth and demand in the U.S. that have positive spillover to the rest of the world," Gopinath said.

  • Elon Musk Lost Democrats on Tesla When He Needed Them Most

    Some potential Tesla buyers couldn’t stomach a purchase amid the CEO’s fall outbursts, data suggest.

  • Donald Trump Lost $1 Million In Crypto In The Last 7 Days: Will He Sell?

    While presidential candidate Donald Trump is known for numerous things, few would say that crypto is at the top of that list. Trump's dealings with crypto have largely flown under the radar compared to other events surrounding the former president. However, Trump's crypto portfolio has been discovered, allowing for an unparalleled look into his crypto holdings. Don't Miss: If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk first tweeted about it in 2019, here’s how much you’d have today. Bitcoin has ju

  • This week in Bidenomics: A Middle East breather

    Biden desperately wants to keep gasoline prices down. He may get his wish.

  • Nobel laureate Esther Duflo proposes taxing 3,000 billionaires to protect the world’s poorest from climate change—and most Americans likely agree with the plan

    The proposal is meant to hold billionaires tax-accountable–and use the money to help the poorest people survive climate change.

  • UPDATE 5-US House passes $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package, sends to Senate

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday with broad bipartisan support passed a $95 billion legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, over bitter objections from Republican hardliners. The legislation now proceeds to the Democratic-majority Senate, which passed a similar measure more than two months ago. U.S. leaders from Democratic President Joe Biden to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell had been urging embattled Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote.

  • L3Harris Invests $40 Million to Boost U.S. Rocket Motor Production

    The site is home to some of the world's most advanced defense and space propulsion research, development and manufacturing operations.