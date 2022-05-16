U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.50
    -14.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,066.00
    -54.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,326.75
    -56.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.20
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.71
    +0.22 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.10
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    +0.25 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9110
    -0.0240 (-0.82%)
     

  • Vix

    29.10
    -2.67 (-8.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2249
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1050
    -0.0800 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,860.45
    -310.85 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.84
    -12.26 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,437.73
    +19.58 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

AgencyBox Launches Version 2 of Its Platform

AgencyBox
·2 min read

Pioneered by CEO Dylan Vanas, the platform has helped thousands of companies enhance their marketing services.

AgencyBox

AgencyBox
AgencyBox

HENDERSON, Nev., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBox, an insourcing marketing solution for agencies looking to reach new clients and service existing ones, has launched the second version of its platform for agencies. Led by innovative marketing entrepreneur Dylan Vanas, AgencyBox has been able to help thousands of agencies enhance their marketing services offerings through its white-label fulfillment software. The AgencyBox platform provides marketing automation solutions as well as software tools, resources, and consulting to help agencies succeed in the marketplace.

Officially launched as a B2B SaaS (software as a service) company after the development of its own proprietary software and portal system, AgencyBox has quickly scaled to compete directly with established white label marketing platforms, such as Vendasta and Bird Eye. By leveraging its in-house fulfillment teams and success managers, AgencyBox is able to manage all of the heavy lifting when it comes to fulfilling marketing services for agency owners.

"We noticed a missing piece in the digital marketing world," said Vanas, CEO of AgencyBox.

"We saw agencies that specialize in a certain area or service and frequently had to miss business opportunities because they couldn't or didn't know how to fulfill these other requested services. With AgencyBox, we can help fill those gaps while simultaneously helping agency owners put basically passive income into their pockets."

Vanas has already worked with thousands of companies to help them start, grow, and scale their businesses. Recently, with the rise in popularity of Web3.0-related projects, Vanas' platform has helped a number of crypto and NFT-related companies scale their brands.

To learn more about AgencyBox and its comprehensive insourcing platform, please visit https://agencybox.com/.

About AgencyBox

AgencyBox is an online platform for agencies to provide a range of new services to their clients, offer "hands-free" fulfillment, and leverage a vault of marketing collateral that helps them close more deals. Agencies gain back crucial hours each week with streamlined processes from lead to onboarding to a happy client for agency owners of all niches, specialties, and industries.

Contact Information
Bryce Knutson
Bryce@myagencybox.com

Related Images






Image 1: AgencyBox


AgencyBox Logo



Attachment


