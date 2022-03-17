The agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders has been supplemented
According to the decision of the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank), the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank to be held on 30 March 2022 has been supplemented with the issue of election of a member of the Supervisory Council.
The Supplemented Agenda of the Meeting
Presentation of the consolidated annual report
Presentation of the audit company's conclusion
Comments and proposals of the Supervisory Council
Approval of the financial statements for 2021
Allocation of the Bank's profit
Acquisition of the Bank's own shares
Election of an audit company and determination of the remuneration for the audit company
Approval of the Remuneration Policy
Approval of the Rules for Granting Shares
Election of a member of the Supervisory Council
Additional information:
Pranas Gedgaudas, Project Manager of Markets and Treasury Department
tel. +370 41 595 653, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt