The agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders has been supplemented

According to the decision of the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank), the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank to be held on 30 March 2022 has been supplemented with the issue of election of a member of the Supervisory Council.

The Supplemented Agenda of the Meeting

Presentation of the consolidated annual report Presentation of the audit company's conclusion Comments and proposals of the Supervisory Council Approval of the financial statements for 2021 Allocation of the Bank's profit Acquisition of the Bank's own shares Election of an audit company and determination of the remuneration for the audit company Approval of the Remuneration Policy Approval of the Rules for Granting Shares Election of a member of the Supervisory Council

Additional information:

Pranas Gedgaudas, Project Manager of Markets and Treasury Department

tel. +370 41 595 653, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt







