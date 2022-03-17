U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

The agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders has been supplemented

Siauliu Bankas
·1 min read
Siauliu Bankas
Siauliu Bankas

According to the decision of the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank), the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank to be held on 30 March 2022 has been supplemented with the issue of election of a member of the Supervisory Council.

The Supplemented Agenda of the Meeting

  1. Presentation of the consolidated annual report

  2. Presentation of the audit company's conclusion

  3. Comments and proposals of the Supervisory Council

  4. Approval of the financial statements for 2021

  5. Allocation of the Bank's profit

  6. Acquisition of the Bank's own shares

  7. Election of an audit company and determination of the remuneration for the audit company

  8. Approval of the Remuneration Policy

  9. Approval of the Rules for Granting Shares

  10. Election of a member of the Supervisory Council

Additional information:
Pranas Gedgaudas, Project Manager of Markets and Treasury Department
tel. +370 41 595 653, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt



