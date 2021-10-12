U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Agent IQ Announces Inclusion in Bank Director's Coveted FinXTech Connect Directory

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent IQ, Inc., the leader in personal digital customer engagement for financial institutions, is pleased to announce their selection for inclusion in Bank Director's exclusive tech directory FinXTech Connect.

Agent IQ Digital Customer Engagement Platform (PRNewsfoto/Agent IQ)
Agent IQ Digital Customer Engagement Platform (PRNewsfoto/Agent IQ)

Michelle King, CMO of FinXTech Bank Director. "We are excited to welcome Agent IQ to FinXTech Connect."

This directory was created by Bank Director as a curated resource for banks across the nation to find proven technology providers who partner with financial institutions of all sizes. Companies who are included in the directory are carefully vetted by the Bank Director editorial team to have shown strategic value for financial institutions in the areas of growth and creating efficiencies.

Agent IQ's platform, Lynq, allows banks to create personal relationships with their customers through digital channels that increase loyalty, customer satisfaction, and product holdings. "We are honored to be included in the FinXTech Connect directory as it is clearly the go-to resource for financial institutions looking for high-quality technology partners to help them achieve their goals." said CEO Slaven Bilac. "Our platform provides a unique way for banks to not only increase their efficiency, but increase their customer satisfaction and loyalty at the same time."

"It has always been our core focus at Bank Director to educate senior leaders and members of the board of financial institutions nationwide, and we believe FinXTech Connect is a unique product given the selection process to ensure each technology has a proven track record of working with financial institutions. This in turn allows banks to easily identify qualified partners to grow market share and gain efficiencies through new innovations," says Michelle King, CMO of FinXTech & Bank Director. "We are excited to welcome Agent IQ to FinXTech Connect."

About Agent IQ, Inc.
Agent IQ empowers community banks and credit unions to deepen their customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction, and boost service efficiencies leading to an increase in profitability and reduced the cost of serving. The Agent IQ Lynq customer engagement platform provides a unique high-touch, high-tech, omni-channel experience that uses AI to support financial institutions in being more proactive with their customers and automating mundane tasks. For more information, visit agentiq.com.

About FinXTech
Launched in 2014, FinXTech is a resource powered by Bank Director, which specializes in connecting a hugely influential audience of U.S. bank leaders with technology partners at the forefront of innovation. FinXTech makes it easier for banks and technology companies to work together - through its exclusive in person events, editorial content and online FinXTech Connect platform. For more information, please visit FinXTech.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agent-iq-announces-inclusion-in-bank-directors-coveted-finxtech-connect-directory-301397355.html

SOURCE Agent IQ

