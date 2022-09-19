U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.89
    +26.56 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,019.68
    +197.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,535.02
    +86.62 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.62
    +14.43 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.53
    +0.42 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.90
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.15 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0026
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    +0.0420 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1434
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2340
    +0.3280 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,468.94
    -245.56 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.91
    +16.08 (+3.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.25 (-1.11%)
     

AgentSync Names Hippo President and CEO Rick McCathron as Board Advisor

·2 min read

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentSync today announced it has named Hippo President and CEO Rick McCathron as a Board Advisor. McCathron will provide AgentSync with invaluable guidance based on his extensive experience as an insurance industry leader who has embraced technology throughout his successful career.

AgentSync automates licensing and compliance for the insurance industry. (PRNewsfoto/AgentSync)
AgentSync automates licensing and compliance for the insurance industry. (PRNewsfoto/AgentSync)

"Rick is relentlessly focused on integrating technology in the insurance industry," said Niji Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer of AgentSync. "He understands the complexity of distribution and how to use technology to quickly scale producer channels. His expertise is perfectly aligned with our goals at AgentSync."

McCathron has held senior executive positions at multiple insurance companies including First Connect Insurance as President and CEO from 2012 to 2017; Superior Access Insurance as President and CEO from 2007 to 2010; and Mercury Insurance Group as Regional Vice President from 2004 to 2007.

At Hippo, McCathron is responsible for the company's strategic vision, ensuring Hippo offers a superior customer experience and maintains high operational velocity. During his tenure, Hippo has focused on proactive home protection, leveraging technology to help homeowners prevent small issues from becoming big problems.

"AgentSync is transforming insurance distribution by improving the producer experience and empowering agents and carriers with solutions that help their customers protect what matters most," said McCathron. "The company has already built significant momentum in both distribution and producer management. I am excited to work with Niji, Jenn, and the larger AgentSync team as they continue to deliver modern insurance infrastructure and tackle some of the industry's biggest challenges."

About AgentSync

AgentSync builds modern insurance infrastructure that connects carriers, agencies, MGAs, and producers. The company's solutions create onboarding, licensing, and appointing processes insurers and producers love while ensuring growth and compliance never compete. Founded in 2018 by Niranjan "Niji" Sabharwal and Jenn Knight, and headquartered in Denver, Colo., AgentSync has been recognized as one of Denver's Best Places to Work, as a Forbes Magazine Cloud 100 Rising Star, and an Insurtech Insights Future 50 winner. For more information, visit www.agentsync.io.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agentsync-names-hippo-president-and-ceo-rick-mccathron-as-board-advisor-301627518.html

SOURCE AgentSync

Recommended Stories

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts

    Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.

  • 3 No-Brainer High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    When your hard-earned money is on the line, it's easy to overcomplicate an investment decision. The energy industry has been home to high-yield dividend stocks for years and the current imbalance of global oil and gas supply paired with rising demand and years of underinvestment adds a layer of reliability not seen in the energy industry for some time. Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out as three particularly attractive oil and gas companies to consider now.

  • Vaccine stocks Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax slide after Biden says pandemic is over

    Stocks of the three key vaccine makers fell sharply Monday, after President Joe Biden said the pandemic is over, in an interview with "60 Minutes" that aired on Sunday. Moderna Inc. fell 9.2%, Pfizer Inc. was down 1.7% and its German partner BioNTech SE was down 8.4%. Novavax Inc. , which had its protein-based vaccine authorized in July, was last down 9%. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF was down 2.2%.

  • Here's Why Purple Innovation Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of mattress company Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) skyrocketed on Monday after the company confirmed that it has received an official buyout offer. As of noon ET, Purple stock was up a whopping 42% and some pundits believe it could shoot higher still. For nearly all of Purple's history as a public company, the stock has been well above this buyout bid, and after a strong rise during the pandemic's first year briefly traded above $40 per share in early 2021.

  • Redditors are Buying AMD and 9 Other Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss AMD and 9 other stocks that Redditors are buying on the dip. If you want to read about some stocks popular on Reddit, go directly to Redditors are Buying AMD and 4 Other Stocks on the Dip. The rise in popularity of online investment forums over the past few years […]

  • Why Coinbase, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Fell Today

    Interest rate concerns led to a risk-off mode, which disproportionally affects growth-oriented fintech stocks in several different ways.

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy During Recessions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 long-term stocks to buy during recessions. If you want to read about some more stocks to buy during recessions, go directly to 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy During Recessions. Over the past few weeks, there had been renewed optimism on Wall Street that the central bank would succeed […]

  • Here's Why Wix Stock Popped Today

    One activist investor is accumulating shares in what it believes to be a compelling upside situation.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Honda to employees: Oops, we miscounted your bonus, please give some of it back

    Honda gave employees nine days to decide how to return part of their bonus.

  • Buy I Bonds Now at 9.6%. A New Rate Comes in November.

    Advisors may want to suggest clients buy inflation-linked I bonds before the end of October to get the current 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Individual investors may want to snap up the inflation-linked I bonds before the end of October to get the current 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. The new rate, applying to bonds purchased in November, is likely to be closer to 6%, Barron’s estimates, based on the formula used by the U.S. Treasury to calculate the semiannual rate.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Petrobras (PBR) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down about 27% in 2022. It's tough all over, but growth stocks are getting beaten down to prices that were unimaginable a year ago. Analysts on Wall Street who follow these three growth stocks believe they could do a whole lot of climbing in the not-so-distant future.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    If you follow the moves of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, you're likely to pick up stocks for a good price. Buffett goes for stocks that trade for much less than their intrinsic value. This is part of the strategy that's helped Berkshire Hathaway, with Buffett at the helm, to report a compounded annual gain of more than 20% over the past 56 years.

  • Why United Parcel Service Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) sold off last week after archrival FedEx (NYSE: FDX) provided a bleak outlook for the months ahead. On Monday, investors appear to be taking a more nuanced look at what FedEx said, and UPS shares are rebounding as a result. FedEx late last week preannounced quarterly results that were well below expectations and cut its guidance for the year, causing shares of UPS to sell off as well.

  • My 2 Top Dividend Stocks for September

    In such periods of uncertainty, investors can take comfort in the reliability of dividend stocks to see them through. Throughout the Great Depression and the "lost decade" of the 2000s, dividend stocks held up when non-paying stocks declined. Dividends can help soften the blow a falling stock market can have on capital appreciation and the payout serves as a vote of confidence that even in troubled times a company is willing to share its profits with investors.

  • Peloton Co-Founders Quit: Is a $3 Billion Fitness App a Stock to Buy?

    The future of struggling connected fitness equipment maker Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) seems very much in doubt -- not because its executive chairman and co-founder, John Foley, just resigned from the company, but rather because it's really just a small, niche business that doesn't deserve its market valuation. High-priced workout equipment has a very narrow channel of consumer appeal, which is why Peloton is leaning into its subscription business, though that ultimately makes Peloton little more than a glorified workout app. It's unlikely investors will want to pay a premium for such small-stakes operations, though with Foley's exit, it could also position Peloton for a sale.

  • 3 Passive-Income Stock Secrets You'll Wish You Knew Earlier

    Building up a quarterly stream of passive income through shares of dividend-paying stocks is a dream for many investors, but a lot of people approach it the wrong way. You can't expect to build up a huge amount of passive revenue overnight, and you'll need to have the right strategy to accumulate shares of dividend stocks that will be stable in the long term. Let's work through an example with the pharmaceutical company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) to see how dividend reinvestment can boost your returns.

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Meta Platforms (META) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.