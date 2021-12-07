U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,687.24
    +95.57 (+2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,766.38
    +539.35 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,674.68
    +449.52 (+2.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.12
    +63.64 (+2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.51
    +3.02 (+4.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    +9.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.34 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1250
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4480
    +0.0140 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3236
    -0.0025 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6220
    +0.1320 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,342.09
    +2,173.11 (+4.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,322.94
    +1.66 (+0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,339.90
    +107.62 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.60
    +528.23 (+1.89%)
     

AgentSync raises $75M for its insurance-focused API business

Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

AgentSync this morning announced that it has closed a $75 million Series B, pushing its valuation to $1.2 billion.

The new unicorn has been on a rapid-fire fundraising clip since TechCrunch first spoke to the company just over a year ago, when it raised a $4.4 million seed round in August 2020. The company stayed busy, raising another $6.7 million that same December.

But the work of bringing modern, digital infrastructure to the U.S. insurance world kept proving to be a growth business. So, AgentSync raised a $25 million Series A in March of this year, increasing its valuation to $220 million. That went up by around 6x in the ensuing few quarters.

Obviously, AgentSync is a startup on the move, so TechCrunch got co-founder and CEO Niji Sabharwal back on the phone to chat through why his company wanted even more capital.

Why AgentSync raised again

Most often when you ask a startup that raised a few times in a year why they added more capital to their accounts, the answer boils down to something along the lines of well, we could. While this rather human answer is understandable, it's also not very illustrative.

AgentSync was a bit clearer. After getting the company through its 2022 planning process, Sabharwal said it wanted to invest more in its products, which would reduce its runway from five years to two. Hence, AgentSync decided to take on more capital to add staff.

Per the CEO, AgentSync still had around $28 million in the bank when it raised again. By TechCrunch arithmetic, the company closed out its Series B with around $100 million in cash, though that figure may have dipped under the nine-figure threshold since.

What does investment look like for the company? According to Sabharwal, AgentSync is going to double its sales org in the next year, quadruple its marketing team, and double its product and engineering efforts. That's a lot of folks, and having more cash will make such a hiring ramp simpler.

And, let's be clear, like other startups out there that raise two or three rounds inside a single year, AgentSync simply could access more capital while multiplying its worth. It's hard to say no to that. Underscoring just how hot the market is today for quickly expanding startups, AgentSync raised its new round not off a deck, but a detailed investor update, and got its first term sheet within two days of opening the round, though it didn't select that investor, its CEO said.

Valor Equity Partners led the Series B, which included capital from the ubiquitous Tiger Global. Craft Ventures, Atreides Management and Anthemis also chipped in capital to the round.

What about that valuation, though

Seeing a new unicorn is akin to waking up in today's market. Get out of bed, read Twitter, see new unicorn. You get the idea.

But with AgentSync, we have lots more data than we tend to get from startups busy raising capital, so let's chat through some data points.

The following are cribbed from our reporting and a particular piece from Forbes. Citations included, and ARR stands for annual recurring revenue. Note that we have done some extrapolation from various pieces of shared information where reasonable:

  • August 2020: $1.9 million ARR [Source]

  • December 2020: ~$3 million to $4 million ARR, 4x growth since March 2020 [TechCrunch estimate based on shared metrics]

  • March 2021: <$10 million ARR, 6x growth in 2020 [Source]

  • December 2021: ~$10.5 million to $14 million ARR, 3.5x growth year over year [TechCrunch estimate based on prior numbers, shared growth rate]

Some of that is messy and approximate, but it gives us an idea of what the company is managing in growth terms. I wonder if our final numbers are actually a bit low, given that with a $1.2 billion valuation, AgentSync would be worth something around a 100x ARR multiple. Which is pretty hot, even for today's markets, though certainly not impossible.

Regardless, AgentSync has a few key indicators that investors view as lowering its risk profile. Zero customer churn, for example, which for a company of AgentSync's age is impressive. And the unicorn reported 169% net dollar retention, indicating that once it lands a customer, it quickly sells more to that client. This lowers the company's costs of acquiring customers compared to their long-term worth, making it more efficient.

And the company is building new products. We're best acquainted with AgentSync's original business of passing broker license data between parties. But the startup has moved into providing recruiting data regarding brokers themselves for carriers, for example. Per Sabharwal, AgentSync has launched three new products in the last year.

Let's see what the company can do with even more capital. Given that AgentSync as a private company is now worth about what neoinsurance providers Root and MetroMile are valued at together on the public markets, investors are certainly betting that insurtech infra bears out to be a better bet than selling coverage itself.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Intel stock jumps on plans to spin off self-driving car business Mobileye

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Intel shares jumping on plans for a potential $50 billion Mobileye IPO.

  • 3 Dow Stocks Begging to Be Bought in December

    At the moment, there are three Dow stocks absolutely begging to be bought by growth, value, or income investors in December. For growth investors, there's little question that the Dow stock to back the truck up on in December is cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solution provider Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM).

  • Goldman Sachs Has Bad News for Investors Rushing to Buy the Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is issuing words of caution for dip buyers plunging back into stocks: The December volatility breakout has room to run -- and risk gauges aren’t yet flashing buy signals.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New

  • Investors Should Be Pounding the Table on Upstart

    This young company is bringing artificial intelligence to bear on lending decision-making, but the tech pullback has pummeled its stock.

  • From PayPal to MercadoLibre: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Just Went On Sale

    Share prices of diversified industrial giant Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Latin American e-commerce titan MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and fintech leader PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and are all down in price by roughly 20% in the last six months. From their 52-week highs, PayPal and MercadoLibre are both down 40% or more. Caterpillar sells its equipment through a dealership network.

  • 2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Companies such as DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) fit this description. On the surface, DigitalOcean might seem like a disadvantaged enterprise. DigitalOcean offers easy-to-understand plans with straightforward pricing, making evaluating the service more accessible for entrepreneurs.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks out against Biden’s EV tax credits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman take a look at Tesla and review CEO Elon Musk's comments about President Biden's infrastructure plan.

  • Hut 8 Announces Purchase of M30S Equipment from Foundry

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ-NMS: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Why Shares of Pfizer, Ocugen, and Vaxart Are Losing Ground Today

    Shares of the COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are all moving in the wrong direction today. Specifically, Pfizer's stock is down by approximately 4%, Ocugen's equity is in the red by 5.64%, and Vaxart's shares are underwater by a hefty 8.7%, as of 12:23 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. On Sunday, the White House's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that the preliminary data regarding the severity of the omicron variant was "encouraging."

  • Apple rises, Alibaba stock pops following management shakeup, Lucid sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre provides a market overview with Apple shares rising due to strong demand for iPhones, Alibaba up after the shakeup of management, and Lucid shares declining.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 AI Growth Stock To Buy Right Now

    C3.ai is building a brand new market for itself, and customers are flocking to use its artificial intelligence technology.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Sank 12.5% in November

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) sank 12.5% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biotech company published better-than-expected third-quarter earnings in the month and provided an update on its product pipeline, but its stock sold off amid bearish momentum for the broader market. Catalysts weighing on the stock market last month included rising Treasury bond yields, ongoing supply-chain issues, and the threat that the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant would create additional economic disruptions.

  • Lucid and Nio Are Down Over 30% From Their Highs. Is it Time to Buy?

    In a matter of weeks, many growth stocks have gone from hot to cold over fears of an economic slowdown, the omicron COVID-19 variant, and valuation concerns. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are two very different electric vehicle (EV) companies that are looking to make names for themselves on the global stage. Let's determine if now is the right time to buy Lucid and Nio, or if investors should run for the exits.

  • 5 Red Flags for Wish's Future

    ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), the parent company of the e-commerce platform Wish, went public at $24 per share nearly a year ago. Wish certainly isn't down for the count yet, but investors should be aware of five red flags before considering the stock a turnaround play. Wish's heavy dependence on Chinese merchants frequently exposes its buyers to counterfeit, low-quality, and dangerous products.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With a $30 Trillion Metaverse Market on the Way

    Fortunes will likely be made with the metaverse. Investing in these stocks is a great way to get started.

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 long-term stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. There has been a lot written about the legendary investing prowess of Warren Buffett, the chief […]

  • Rivian: Production and delivery of EVs expected this quarter, analyst says

    Deutsche Bank Lead U.S. Analyst Emmanuel Rosner calls into Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate Rivian's growth outlook after going public this past November and how it compares to EV manufacturing competitors.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Zynga (ZNGA)?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan Global Discovery Fund’ third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 2.85% was recorded by both its Investor Class: APFDX and Advisor Class: APDDX, and 2.93% by its Institutional Class: APHDX for the third quarter […]

  • Apple Gets Another Street-High Target on Virtual Reality Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. got its second Street-high price target as Morgan Stanley sees it benefiting from new product categories in virtual reality and autonomous vehicles.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesAnal