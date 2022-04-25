U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,226.28
    -45.50 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,447.06
    -364.34 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,810.61
    -28.68 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.13
    -17.54 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.73
    -5.34 (-5.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.70
    -39.60 (-2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.70
    -0.55 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    -0.0094 (-0.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7990
    -0.1070 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2714
    -0.0120 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8970
    -0.5280 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,065.91
    -769.62 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    907.51
    -1.37 (-0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,407.63
    -114.05 (-1.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Agentz Partners with Duda Marketplace to Facilitate Automated Communication Between SMBs and Their Customers

·3 min read

The partnership will enable Agentz to provide best-in-class conversational AI communication assistance to Duda customers

FREMONT, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentz, the AI-powered customer communication platform for SMS, voice, social media, and website, is announcing its partnership with Duda, a leading professional web building platform for digital agencies and SaaS companies. The partnership makes it easier for website builders using Duda to enable world-class AI customer engagement automation for their small and medium-sized business clients, helping them reduce front desk workloads by up to 20%.

Agentz
Agentz

The Agentz automated assistant is the first true and comprehensive engagement & communication automation tool (ECAT) using an AI, NLP-driven engine that is purpose-built for small, medium, and micro-businesses. This technology enables SMBs to automate communication with their customers on SMS, Facebook Messenger, Google Messages, website, and missed call handling. With Agentz, businesses have the ability to respond to customers 24/7 and never miss another lead. Duda's partners will have access to the Agentz automated assistant through the Duda Apps Marketplace, which offers best-in-class complementary tools that enhance the value of Duda websites. As the only multi-channel communication automation tool offered through the Marketplace, Agentz will extend the impact web design professionals have on their clients' success.

Every day 30% of calls are missed by SMBs who find it challenging to manage calls and multiple other communication channels. Website builders and agencies using the Duda platform will be able to offer their clients world-class customer experience AI at a fraction of the cost of enterprise-level solutions. Agencies and businesses using Duda will have the ability to instantly reply to any missed call, text, or online inquiry, using sophisticated no-code and automation technology.

"Our product evolution is responding to the 76% of consumers who want to communicate with businesses using multiple channels like SMS, Facebook, and Google," said Ketan Shah, Agentz CEO & Founder. "As the only no-code, out-of-the-box, ECAT purpose-built for small and medium businesses, we are thrilled to join Duda's marketplace. Providing a way to elegantly solve common business challenges at a low cost has been our sole mission from day one, and this partnership brings us one step closer to achieving our goal."

"SMS, in particular, has become a primary communication channel between consumers and businesses, and our customers are highly interested in the automation capabilities Agentz has built," said Russell Jeffrey, Director of Ecosystem and Product Strategy at Duda. "Using Agentz, Duda partners – which include web professionals, agencies, and SaaS platforms that serve SMBs – will be able to drive success for their clients across multiple channels and not just their websites. Agentz is an outstanding fit to join our marketplace of service providers."

About Agentz
Operating since 2019, the Agentz automated assistant is the first true, comprehensive Engagement & Communication Automation Tool (ECAT) purpose-built for small business. Agentz is a no-code, easy to set up and use solution right out-of-the-box, designed so that small businesses can feel the impact on day one. Agentz is based in Silicon Valley, built by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in building technology companies including Yellowpages.com and Weblistic. Agentz was born out of the founder's personal experience of operating a small business where he realized how difficult it is for SMBs to compete and stay on top of everything without automation.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Agentz
Ketan Shah
510-915-2850
334858@email4pr.com

Link to Press Kit:
http://agentz.ai/press-kit/

About Duda
Duda's mission is to make web design quick, easy, scalable, and painless. It's the leading web design platform for web professionals, agencies, and SaaS platforms that serve SMBs. Since launching in 2010, one million sites have been published on the white-label Duda platform, and over 18,000 web professionals trust it enough to put their own name on it. Duda has raised more than $100 million in funding to date.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agentz-partners-with-duda-marketplace-to-facilitate-automated-communication-between-smbs-and-their-customers-301531997.html

SOURCE Agentz

Recommended Stories

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy: How Next-Gen Cloud Will Create New Services

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Coca-Cola earnings: Price hikes lead to a big quarter

    The cost of drinking sugary (and non sugary) products from Coca-Cola (KO) are on a steep rise, helping to pad the beverage giant's sales and profits.

  • U.S. oil prices fall below $100 a barrel as China COVID spread triggers fresh demand worries

    Oil futures decline on Monday, with U.S. prices below $100 a barrel --- on track for the lowest finish in two weeks --- as worries over spreading COVID cases in China and Fed tightening weighing on prospects for energy demand.

  • AMD Could Overcome Slowing Demand for Semis. It’s a Strong Buy, Analyst Says.

    Advanced Micro Devices could be well-positioned to ride out a tough cycle for semiconductor stocks amid slowing consumer demand, according to Raymond James. Analyst Chris Caso upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD ) on Monday to Strong Buy from Outperform, boosting the shares by 3.2% to $91.01. “As we have become more concerned about cycle risks given potential for slowing consumer demand and elevated inventory levels at customers, we favor those semi companies with strong secular drivers, more muted cyclical exposure and attractive valuations, for which AMD appears well positioned,” Caso wrote in a research note.

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In South Africa, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what’s typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope toward Europe. Coal burning in the U.S. is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Li

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Foxconn’s Key iPhone Plant Operating in Locked-Down China Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s plant in central China, its biggest assembler of iPhones for Apple Inc., continues to operate amid a government Covid lockdown of the area, in line with authorities concession to allow key employees to carry on working.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S

  • China Looks to Sell Spare LNG as Virus Lockdowns Hit Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of liquefied natural gas, is trying to sell some spare supply due to fears that demand-sapping virus lockdowns could spread from Shanghai to other parts of the country.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? First Quarter Earnings Due Amid Buyback Expectations

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Retirement savings reform is a good idea that both parties can get behind

    Americans aren’t saving enough, and Congress is poised to pass a law that would help employers and employees put more aside The Secure Act 2.0 is a no -brainer – a low-cost regulation that strongly encourages people to do what they should be doing and that’s being financial prudent. Photograph: Elise Amendola/AP Congress is divided on just about every issue but a recent bill passed in the House of Representatives showed that there is at least one area that our representatives from both sides of

  • Indonesia to Allow Key Palm Oil Exports, Sparking Price Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil slumped on prospects that top producer Indonesia’s surprise ban of cooking oil exports will not be strict as feared. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets WrapIndonesia will only halt exports

  • Foxconn suspends production at two factories in eastern city of Kunshan, putting Apple's China supply chain on edge

    Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer and Apple's prime supplier, has halted production at two of its factories in the eastern city of Kunshan, putting further strain on the US technology giant's supply chain in mainland China. Operations have been suspended since Wednesday last week after new Covid-19 cases were reported at the two plants, where employees are confined to dormitories inside those campuses, according to two workers at the affected factori

  • Global Auditing Firms Struggle to Leave Russia

    The protracted pullout has put Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers in the awkward position of condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but still working for Russian companies, many of them state-owned.

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.