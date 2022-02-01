U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

Agfa appoints Mona Issa as Financial Planning and Analysis Lead for North America.

·2 min read

New FP&A position will expand and enhance the management team's resources for forecasting and process improvement.

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agfa Imaging Solutions North America, is pleased to announce that Mona Issa has been appointed as the Financial Planning and Analysis Lead (FP&A). Mona was introduced by Georges Espada, Global Head of the Digital Radiology Business Unit, and Jose Herraez, Global Head of Digital Radiology Commerce, to Agfa's North American executive management team on January 10 at their office in Greenville, SC. Together with recently appointed Senior Vice President and North American Business Leader Scott Evers, she will bring her FP&A expertise to help set the renewed strategic direction for this year.

Agfa Imaging Solutions North America is pleased to announce that Mona Issa has been appointed as the Financial Planning and Analysis Lead (FP&amp;A).

Agfa appoints Mona Issa as Financial Planning and Analysis Lead for North America.

"It's an exciting opportunity to make a positive impact by aligning the structure and cadence of our regional business in North America with that of our parent company in Belgium," says Mona. "I know that through careful analysis and structured, calculated planning, I can help Scott [Evers] realize our important part in the global strategy for Agfa."

Mona has held various roles in financial planning and analyses over the last 20 years of her career as a strategic financial consultant, she also served as Mt. Holly CFO for Century Aluminum, a primary aluminum producer headquartered in Chicago, IL. Mona served in global executive and director level FP&A positions at MillerCoors, Delta Air Lines, and Howden North America. Her fortune 500 experience in diverse industries, including manufacturing, telecommunications, technology, aerospace, construction, real-estate, and investment banking, has allowed her to advise and positively influence company growth as a strategic consultant. Mona earned an MBA in Finance, Leadership and Strategic Planning from Georgia Southwestern State University and is a Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt.

"We are thrilled Mona could join our North America Radiology Solutions executive team," said Scott Evers. "Her passion for FP&A and substantial track record galvanizing process improvements that lead to profitability is exactly what we need to help reach our goals."

About Agfa
Agfa develops, produces and distributes an extensive range of imaging systems and workflow solutions for the printing industry, the healthcare sector, as well as for specific hi-tech industries such as printed electronics & renewable energy solutions.

The headquarters are located in Belgium. The largest production and research centers are located in Belgium, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, China and Brazil. Agfa is commercially active worldwide through wholly owned sales organizations in more than 40 countries.

For more information on Agfa please visit www.agfa.com

Follow us at Twitter

Agfa, the Agfa rhombus and MUSICA are trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. Agfa diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible, but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

Only the English version of this press release is legally valid. The versions in other languages only represent a translation of the original English version.

Michael Perna
AGFA Imaging Solutions
North America
Media Contact

T 201-421-9396
Michael.perna@agfa.com

AGFA Imaging Solutions North America (PRNewsfoto/AGFA Corporation)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agfa-appoints-mona-issa-as-financial-planning-and-analysis-lead-for-north-america-301472618.html

SOURCE AGFA US Corp.

