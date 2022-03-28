U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

Agfa-Gevaert NV: Share buyback program – regulated information

Agfa-Gevaert
·2 min read
Agfa-Gevaert
Agfa-Gevaert

Mortsel, Belgium – March 28, 2022 – 5:40 p.m. CET

Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50,000,000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until March 31, 2022, effective as from April 1, 2021.

On March 8, 2022, the Board of Directors decided that the 2021 Share Buyback will be extended through March 31, 2023 (the ‘Extended Share Buyback Program 2021’).

As a result of the decision of the Board of Directors on March 9, 2021, the Company, by notarial deed dated December 28, 2021, cancelled a total of 2,288,302 treasury shares. This decision was taken in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020. As a consequence, the new number of outstanding shares (denominator) is 160,506,706.

On transaction date March 25, 2022, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 2,233,718 own shares, which represents 1.39% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

Transaction date

Number of
shares

Average
price (€)

Minimum
price (€)

Maximum
price (€)

Total
price (€)

March 21, 2022

62,100

3.4307

3.4100

3.4500

213,046.47

March 22, 2022

59,994

3.5285

3.3950

3.5750

211,688.83

March 23, 2022

60,301

3.5342

3.4900

3.5750

213,115.79

March 24, 2022

59,010

3.5491

3.5100

3.5800

209,432.39

March 25, 2022

64,500

3.6266

3.5800

3.6550

233,915.70

Total

305,905

3.5344

1,081,199.18

Since the beginning of the share buyback program until March 25th, 2022, based on the transaction date, the Agfa-Gevaert Group bought 9,478,202 own shares, representing 5.65% of the total outstanding shares on April 1, 2021.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2021, the Group realized a turnover of 1,760 million Euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communication
T +32 (0) 3 444 71 24
E viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Johan Jacobs

Corporate Press Relations Manager
T +32 (0)3/444 80 15
E johan.jacobs@agfa.com

Attachment


