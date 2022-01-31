U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

Agfa-Gevaert: Share buyback program – regulated information

Agfa-Gevaert
·2 min read
Mortsel, Belgium – January 31, 2022 – 5:40 p.m. CET

Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase
Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50,000,000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until March 31, 2022, effective as from April 1, 2021.

As a result of a decision of the Board of Directors, the company, by notarial deed dated December 28, 2021, cancelled a total of 2,288,302 treasury shares. This decision was taken in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020. As a consequence, the new number of outstanding shares (denominator) is 160,506,706.

On January 28, 2022, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 766,087 own shares, which represents 0.48% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

Date

Number of
shares

Average
price (€)

Minimum
price (€)

Maximum
price (€)

Total
price (€)

January 24, 2022

32,500

3.7008

3.6700

3.7300

120,276.00

January 25, 2022

32,500

3.7629

3.7050

3.7850

122,294.25

January 26, 2022

32,324

3.7575

3.7200

3.7900

121,457.43

January 27, 2022

28,818

3.7785

3.7000

3.8100

108,888.81

January 28, 2022

34,000

3.7199

3.7000

3.8050

126,476.60

Total

160,142

3.7429

599,393.09joh

Since the beginning of the share buyback program until January 28th, 2022; the Agfa-Gevaert Group bought 8,010,571 own shares, representing 4.78% of the total outstanding shares on April 1, 2021.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,709 million Euro.


Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communication

T +32 (0) 3 444 71 24

E viviane.dictus@agfa.com


Johan Jacobs

Corporate Press Relations Manager

T +32 (0)3/444 80 15

E johan.jacobs@agfa.com

