AGFA HealthCare Positioned in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Enterprise Medical Imaging 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment

AGFA HealthCare, That's life in flow.

AGFA HealthCare, That's life in flow.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGFA HealthCare is proud to announce that it has been named to the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Enterprise Medical Imaging 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48168021e, November 2022). According to the IDC MarketScape report, vendors should:

"Consider AGFA when you are a medium-sized to large healthcare provider looking for a platform-based solution with a differentiated level of intelligence that promotes a more collaborative medical imaging work environment."

AGFA HealthCare has been recognized by the IDC MarketScape for the following strengths:

Converged Platform

Enterprise Imaging Platform builds on AGFA's long-standing domain experience in medical imaging IT. The solution combines connected (cross) enterprise care, converged multispecialty support, an adaptable automated workflow, and disease-oriented augmented intelligence across the platform. The resulting capabilities (e.g., real-time collaboration and communication, multidisciplinary imaging for 15+ service lines, anytime-anywhere access, AI-enabled rules-based workflow automation, modular deployment) differentiate AGFA's solution. One customer said, "I took a trip a few times to RSNA and HIMSS, and AGFA was the only vendor at the time that seemed to understand the concept of enterprise imaging." This perception of AGFA having a robust, vendor-neutral platform with capabilities that can scale with modern-day requirements stood out in interviews.

Augmented Intelligence

AGFA's RUBEE for AI embeds "augmented intelligence" capabilities (advanced visualization, workflow orchestration, automated triage, smart hanging protocols, automated reporting, critical finding notifications, and specialty imaging packages) into the solution. Combining AI-driven automation with disease-oriented AI analytics helps customers generate more insight and practice better evidence-based medicine than traditional imaging workflows.

Story continues

Ecosystem Integration

AGFA's XERO modules help enable enterprisewide collaboration between local healthcare professionals and external stakeholders. The XERO Exchange Network (XEN) allows image and report sharing at any time, which promotes regional and local collaboration between stakeholders (e.g., clinicians, patients, and other providers).

Furthermore, the solution is FHIR-enabled and has an open API ecosystem, which simplifies the ability for the vendor and its customers to integrate and improves interoperability. AGFA also holds many alliances and partnerships, which extend its ecosystem orientation even further, including with Microsoft Azure, AWS, Oracle, and Google, in addition to hardware OEMs (Dell, HPE, and Barco) and others (Philips Forcare, Qaelum, TOMTEC, Ascend, Cordiana, and MediReport).

About AGFA HealthCare

AGFA HealthCare is transforming the role of medical imaging into a high-impact, data-driven enterprise-wide information flow - supporting health professionals across the globe with secure and scalable imaging data management.

AGFA's preeminent product, the Enterprise Imaging Platform, creates an Imaging Health Record™, or IHR, to align with and fulfill a health system's EHR. The IHR provides an unobstructed flow of patient imaging information to help clinicians achieve their clinical, operational, and business strategies.

AGFA HealthCare is a division of the AGFA-Gevaert Group and traded on Euronext Brussels (AGFB).

For more information, visit www.agfahealthcare.com, and on LinkedIn.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Contact Information:

Miriam Ladin

Marketing and Communication Americas

miriam.ladin@agfa.com

+1 978 284 7777



Related Images













Image 1: AGFA HealthCare, That's life in flow.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



