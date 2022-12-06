U.S. markets closed

Aggregates market to grow by 4.68% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising investments in the construction sector will drive growth - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggregates market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aggregates Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aggregates Market 2023-2027

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Application, product, and region

To understand more about the aggregates market, request a sample report

The aggregates market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategies

  • Analyze competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the report

In 2017, the aggregates market was valued at USD 306.75 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 167.65 billion. The aggregates market size is estimated to grow by USD 108.88 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%, according to Technavio.

Aggregates market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Aggregates market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as focusing on developing new products, mining and quarries sites, market expansion, and extending their reach to new customers. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • Adbri Ltd. – The company offers aggregates such as concrete and cement.

  • Anglo American plc - The company offers aggregates such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, asphalt, concrete and mortar, concrete products, lime, and cement.

  • Boral Ltd. – The company offers aggregates such as asphalt, sealing aggregates, rail ballast, and drainage aggregates.

Aggregates market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

  • Rising investments in the construction sector

  • Growing investments in railway infrastructure

  • Increasing number of smart cities

Key challenges:

  • Illegal mining activities

  • Increasing prices of aggregates

  • High energy costs

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this aggregates market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aggregates market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimate ion of the size of the aggregates market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the aggregates market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aggregates market vendors

Related reports:

  • The ready mix cement market size in Saudi Arabia is estimated to grow by USD 2.47 billion with a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by product (transit mixed and shrink mixed), application (non-residential and residential), and type (volumetric mixer and in-transit mixer).

  • The composite rebar market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.76 billion with a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and basalt fiber) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Get lifetime access to Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Aggregates Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 108.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.68

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key countries

US, China, India, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global aggregates market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Road base and coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Crushed stone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Sand and gravel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Adbri Ltd.

  • 12.4 Anglo American plc

  • 12.5 Boral Ltd.

  • 12.6 CEMEX SAB de CV

  • 12.7 China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 CRH Plc

  • 12.9 EUROCEMENT Group

  • 12.10 Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.

  • 12.11 HeidelbergCement AG

  • 12.12 Holcim Ltd.

  • 12.13 LSR Group

  • 12.14 Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

  • 12.15 Rogers Group Inc.

  • 12.16 Vicat SA

  • 12.17 Vulcan Materials Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Aggregates Market 2023-2027
Global Aggregates Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aggregates-market-to-grow-by-4-68-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-rising-investments-in-the-construction-sector-will-drive-growth---technavio-301692614.html

SOURCE Technavio

