Aggregates market to grow by 4.68% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising investments in the construction sector will drive growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aggregates Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Application, product, and region

The aggregates market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the aggregates market was valued at USD 306.75 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 167.65 billion. The aggregates market size is estimated to grow by USD 108.88 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%, according to Technavio.

Aggregates market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Aggregates market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as focusing on developing new products, mining and quarries sites, market expansion, and extending their reach to new customers. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Story continues

Adbri Ltd. – The company offers aggregates such as concrete and cement.

Anglo American plc - The company offers aggregates such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, asphalt, concrete and mortar, concrete products, lime, and cement.

Boral Ltd. – The company offers aggregates such as asphalt, sealing aggregates, rail ballast, and drainage aggregates.

Aggregates market - Market dynamics

Major drivers:

Rising investments in the construction sector

Growing investments in railway infrastructure

Increasing number of smart cities

Key challenges:

Illegal mining activities

Increasing prices of aggregates

High energy costs

What are the key data covered in this aggregates market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aggregates market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimate ion of the size of the aggregates market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aggregates market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aggregates market vendors

Aggregates Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 108.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global aggregates market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Road base and coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Crushed stone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Sand and gravel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adbri Ltd.

12.4 Anglo American plc

12.5 Boral Ltd.

12.6 CEMEX SAB de CV

12.7 China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.8 CRH Plc

12.9 EUROCEMENT Group

12.10 Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.

12.11 HeidelbergCement AG

12.12 Holcim Ltd.

12.13 LSR Group

12.14 Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

12.15 Rogers Group Inc.

12.16 Vicat SA

12.17 Vulcan Materials Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

