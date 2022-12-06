Aggregates market to grow by 4.68% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising investments in the construction sector will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggregates market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Application, product, and region
The aggregates market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to strategies
Analyze competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
In 2017, the aggregates market was valued at USD 306.75 billion. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 167.65 billion. The aggregates market size is estimated to grow by USD 108.88 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%, according to Technavio.
Aggregates market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Aggregates market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as focusing on developing new products, mining and quarries sites, market expansion, and extending their reach to new customers. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Adbri Ltd. – The company offers aggregates such as concrete and cement.
Anglo American plc - The company offers aggregates such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, asphalt, concrete and mortar, concrete products, lime, and cement.
Boral Ltd. – The company offers aggregates such as asphalt, sealing aggregates, rail ballast, and drainage aggregates.
Aggregates market - Market dynamics
Major drivers:
Rising investments in the construction sector
Growing investments in railway infrastructure
Increasing number of smart cities
Key challenges:
Illegal mining activities
Increasing prices of aggregates
High energy costs
What are the key data covered in this aggregates market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aggregates market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimate ion of the size of the aggregates market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the aggregates market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aggregates market vendors
Aggregates Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
170
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 108.88 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.68
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 52%
Key countries
US, China, India, France, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's Materials Market Reports
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global aggregates market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Road base and coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Crushed stone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Sand and gravel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Adbri Ltd.
12.4 Anglo American plc
12.5 Boral Ltd.
12.6 CEMEX SAB de CV
12.7 China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.
12.8 CRH Plc
12.9 EUROCEMENT Group
12.10 Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
12.11 HeidelbergCement AG
12.12 Holcim Ltd.
12.13 LSR Group
12.14 Martin Marietta Materials Inc.
12.15 Rogers Group Inc.
12.16 Vicat SA
12.17 Vulcan Materials Co.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
