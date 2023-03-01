Aggregates market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2027, Evolving Opportunities with Adbri Ltd. and Anglo American plc - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aggregates market is expected to grow by USD 108.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, as per Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market vendors include Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand and Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co. The report provides insights on the historic period (2017-2021) & forecast period (2023 to 2027) - View a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aggregates Market 2023-2027

Some of the key aggregate players:

Adbri Ltd. - The company offers aggregates such as concrete and cement.

Anglo American plc - The company offers aggregates such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, asphalt, concrete and mortar, concrete products, lime, and cement.

Boral Ltd. - The company offers aggregates such as asphalt, sealing aggregates, rail ballast, and drainage aggregates.

CEMEX SAB de CV - The company offers aggregates such as crushed stone, gravel, sand, and recycled concrete.

Carmeuse Coordination Center SA - The company offers aggregates such as cement and ready-mixed concrete.

China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. - The company offers aggregates such as granite, limestone, and sandstone.

Know about other major vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Aggregates Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 108.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.68 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, India, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand and Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Market segmentation:

Aggregates Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2027)

Concrete - size and forecast 2022-2027

Road base and coverings - size and forecast 2022-2027

Others - size and forecast 2022-2027

The concrete segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Sand, gravel, granite, and crushed stones are some of the aggregates used in concrete applications. Sand is considered an important material in the construction industry. Coarse sand is used with materials such as water and cement to manufacture ready-mix concrete. River sand is used for construction activities such as concreting and plastering. These factors will drive the growth of the concrete segment during the forecast period.

Aggregates Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2027)

Crushed stone - size and forecast 2022-2027

Sand and gravel - size and forecast 2022-2027

Others - size and forecast 2022-2027

Aggregates Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2027)

APAC - size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2022-2027

South America - size and forecast 2022-2027

APAC is projected to account for 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In countries such as China and India, natural gravel and crushed stone are used significantly. Gravel has been conventionally used for constructing structures in India. For instance, river gravel was used as a coarse aggregate to produce concrete in dams such as the Bhakra Nangal Dam. The substantial growth of developing countries in APAC has fueled the demand for aggregates, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment, with historic & forecast, 2017 to 2021 & 2022 to 2027, USD Billion - View a PDF Sample Report

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The concrete superplasticizer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,028.33 million. The increased investment in infrastructure is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the harmful effects of plasticizers on the environment may impede the market growth.

The concrete market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 157.6 billion. The expansion of the construction industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the volatility in raw materials prices may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global aggregates market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Road base and coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Crushed stone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Sand and gravel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adbri Ltd.

12.4 Anglo American plc

12.5 Boral Ltd.

12.6 CEMEX SAB de CV

12.7 China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.8 CRH Plc

12.9 EUROCEMENT Group

12.10 Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.

12.11 HeidelbergCement AG

12.12 Holcim Ltd.

12.13 LSR Group

12.14 Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

12.15 Rogers Group Inc.

12.16 Vicat SA

12.17 Vulcan Materials Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Aggregates Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aggregates-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-2-from-2022-to-2027--evolving-opportunities-with-adbri-ltd-and-anglo-american-plc---technavio-301756667.html

SOURCE Technavio