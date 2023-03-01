U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,951.39
    -18.76 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,661.84
    +5.14 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,379.48
    -76.06 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,898.43
    +1.44 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.20
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    +0.0086 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    +0.0780 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1400
    -0.0590 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,641.42
    +470.39 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.03
    -3.68 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,914.93
    +38.65 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Aggregates market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2027, Evolving Opportunities with Adbri Ltd. and Anglo American plc - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aggregates market is expected to grow by USD 108.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, as per Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.  The market vendors include Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand and Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co. The report provides insights on the historic period (2017-2021) & forecast period (2023 to 2027) - View a sample report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aggregates Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aggregates Market 2023-2027

Some of the key aggregate players:

  • Adbri Ltd. - The company offers aggregates such as concrete and cement.

  • Anglo American plc -  The company offers aggregates such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, asphalt, concrete and mortar, concrete products, lime, and cement.

  • Boral Ltd. - The company offers aggregates such as asphalt, sealing aggregates, rail ballast, and drainage aggregates.

  • CEMEX SAB de CV - The company offers aggregates such as crushed stone, gravel, sand, and recycled concrete.

  • Carmeuse Coordination Center SA - The company offers aggregates such as cement and ready-mixed concrete.

  • China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd. - The company offers aggregates such as granite, limestone, and sandstone.

  • Know about other major vendor offerings -  Request a sample report

Aggregates Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 108.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.68

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key countries

US, China, India, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand and Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Market segmentation:

Aggregates Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2027)

  • Concrete - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Road base and coverings - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Others - size and forecast 2022-2027

The concrete segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Sand, gravel, granite, and crushed stones are some of the aggregates used in concrete applications. Sand is considered an important material in the construction industry. Coarse sand is used with materials such as water and cement to manufacture ready-mix concrete. River sand is used for construction activities such as concreting and plastering. These factors will drive the growth of the concrete segment during the forecast period.

Aggregates Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2027)

  • Crushed stone - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Sand and gravel - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Others - size and forecast 2022-2027

Aggregates Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2022-2027)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Europe - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • North America - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2022-2027

  • South America - size and forecast 2022-2027

APAC is projected to account for 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In countries such as China and India, natural gravel and crushed stone are used significantly. Gravel has been conventionally used for constructing structures in India. For instance, river gravel was used as a coarse aggregate to produce concrete in dams such as the Bhakra Nangal Dam. The substantial growth of developing countries in APAC has fueled the demand for aggregates, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment, with historic & forecast, 2017 to 2021 & 2022 to 2027, USD Billion - View a PDF Sample Report

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The concrete superplasticizer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 2,028.33 million. The increased investment in infrastructure is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the harmful effects of plasticizers on the environment may impede the market growth.

The concrete market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 157.6 billion. The expansion of the construction industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the volatility in raw materials prices may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global aggregates market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Concrete - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Road base and coverings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Product

  • 7.3 Crushed stone - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Sand and gravel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Adbri Ltd.

  • 12.4 Anglo American plc

  • 12.5 Boral Ltd.

  • 12.6 CEMEX SAB de CV

  • 12.7 China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 CRH Plc

  • 12.9 EUROCEMENT Group

  • 12.10 Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.

  • 12.11 HeidelbergCement AG

  • 12.12 Holcim Ltd.

  • 12.13 LSR Group

  • 12.14 Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

  • 12.15 Rogers Group Inc.

  • 12.16 Vicat SA

  • 12.17 Vulcan Materials Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Aggregates Market 2023-2027
Global Aggregates Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aggregates-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-2-from-2022-to-2027--evolving-opportunities-with-adbri-ltd-and-anglo-american-plc---technavio-301756667.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Decline in gasoline demand a 'noticeable' and 'permanent change,' says analyst

    There's a decline in gasoline consumption in the U.S., and some analysts say the trend is here to stay.

  • United Airlines Is Trying to Break Through This One Key Price Barrier

    United Airlines shares have been trading higher since September. The stock is up to the $52 area which has been a barrier to advances in the past. Let's check and see if UAL has the right stuff now for an upside breakout.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Tesla is the latest American manufacturer to invest in Mexico

    Tesla plans to open a $5 billion plant in Mexico, as the Latin American country stands to benefit from its inclusion in US subsidies for electric vehicles.

  • Oil prices end higher as EIA reports the smallest weekly crude supply gain since January

    Oil futures finish higher on Wednesday, after a volatile session that saw prices seesaw between losses and gains.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for March 2023

    YPF, PBF Energy, and GasLog Partners lead oil and gas peers in the momentum category, even as crude oil prices have declined in recent months.

  • Middle East Producers Cannot Afford To Significantly Hike Oil Prices

    Several Middle East producers hiked their OSPs for March delivery, and as producers remain cautious, so does OPEC

  • U.S. oil futures mark highest finish in nearly 2 weeks

    MARKET PULSE U.S. benchmark crude-oil prices on Wednesday settled at their highest in almost two weeks, after the Energy Information Administration reported a 1.2 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Permian Oil Rig Count Falls for 2 Straight Weeks

    In its weekly release, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) reports that the count of oil and gas rigs decreases in two straight weeks.

  • 3 Meat Food Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Food - Meat Products industry players are battling manufacturing cost inflation and supply-chain headwinds. However, the rising demand for protein-rich food is aiding companies like Hormel Foods (HRL), Industrias Bachoco (IBA) and Beyond Meat (BYND).

  • 3 Stocks to Keep an Eye On in a Troubled Networking Industry

    Amid macroeconomic weakness and supply chain woes, the Zacks Computer - Networking industry players like CSCO, INFN and DGII are poised to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for network security solutions.

  • Big Investor Still Has a Beef With Wendy’s

    Boosting cash returns assuaged activist Trian, but digital sales and growth lag behind fast-food rivals.

  • Chinese manufacturing hub Suzhou pushes expansion of local semiconductor sector in 2023 as US escalates chip tech restrictions

    Chinese manufacturing hub Suzhou, the most populous city in eastern Jiangsu province, is targeting a 20 per cent increase in the output of its semiconductor industry, as it joins other local governments in doubling down on the country's tech self-sufficiency drive amid Washington's efforts to expand chip production in the United States. The municipal government of Suzhou, home to more than 300 companies that are part of China's semiconductor supply chain as of 2022, expects revenue from this sec

  • China’s Coal Use Is Rising, but Emissions Might Not Follow

    Some climate analysts say the country’s emissions may have gone down in 2022 despite a larger-than-expected increase in coal consumption, and might continue to drop.

  • Brisk Sales Are Powering Restaurant Stocks

    Even though inflation has remained stubbornly high of late, that hasn’t prevented restaurant companies—and their stocks—from thriving.

  • Investors Could Clean Up by Buying Clorox's Bottom Formation

    Clorox Co. has seen its charts and indicators quietly bottom for several months. An upside breakout looks imminent, so let's check out the consumer products giant to see what may be ahead for its shares.

  • Australia Knocks Back China-Linked Investment in Rare Earths

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has quietly blocked a bid by a Chinese-linked company to increase its ownership in rare earths supplier Northern Minerals Ltd., one of the first tests of warmer diplomatic ties between Canberra and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Lightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market Cr