Aggreko Invests £150m into European Fleet over 2022-23

DUMBARTON, Scotland, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of its One Europe strategy late last year, global provider of modular power, temperature control and energy solutions, Aggreko, has confirmed a £150m investment into its European fleet this year.

The majority of this investment is centred on the business' ongoing Greener Upgrades portfolio, comprising of new boilers, Stage V generators, batteries and chillers.

Greener Upgrades is Aggreko's commitment to helping companies choose the most efficient and sustainable solutions to meet their net zero ambitions. It is a portfolio of newer technologies and solutions which lower carbon emissions, NOx and deliver fuel savings.

The new fleet is available from Aggreko's depots across Europe and strategically placed to address local challenges and support flexibility of supply chains. Regions include Benelux, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Aggreko partners, consults, and delivers for different industries across the world, including data centres, manufacturing, petrochemical and construction. According to its sector experts, most of these energy decision makers are increasingly conflicted by balancing planet with profitability. As such, Greener Upgrades is designed to simplify the decision making process so businesses can make small switches that make a big difference. This could be displacing a 200 kVA generator for a smaller one with a battery, to much larger decentralised energy projects using load on demand configuration to improve efficiency.

Aine Finlayson, Director of Product Management and Manufacturing, comments: "Greener Upgrades has been a real step-change for our customers and business in the UK, but there is still so much more to achieve together. The nature of our inbound enquiries has seen a fundamental shift lately, with more people wanting to now minimise risk, save on running costs and meet sustainability goals all at the same time. Our business model is structured to confidently respond to these challenges, but most importantly while keeping things simple for energy decision makers in a time of extreme complexity."

For more information, CLICK HERE

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. We are working at the forefront of a rapidly changing energy market and are focused on solving our customers' challenges to provide cost-effective, flexible and greener solutions across the globe.

Aggreko specialises in serving eight key sectors: Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Mining, Petrochemicals & Refining, Business Services & Construction, Events, Data Centres and Utilities.

Press enquiries to: WPR Agency aggreko@wpragency.co.uk, +4401214563004

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037526/Aggreko_Fleet_Investment.jpg

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aggreko-invests-150m-into-european-fleet-over-2022-23-301777741.html

SOURCE Aggreko

