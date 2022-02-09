U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

AGI Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Results Release Date and Conference Call

1 min read
  • AGGZF

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) ("AGI" or the "Company") will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 8:00am EST to discuss its results for the three months and year ending December 31, 2021. A news release announcing AGI's results will be issued after markets close on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-390-0546 or for local access dial 1-416-764-8688. An audio replay of the call will be available for seven days. To access the audio replay, please dial 1-888-390-0541 or for local access dial 1-416-764-8677. Please quote passcode 145579# for the audio replay.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the physical equipment and digital technology solutions required to support global food infrastructure including grain, fertilizer, seed, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

SOURCE Ag Growth International Inc. (AGI)

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/09/c9528.html

