U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,643.30
    -33.73 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,923.37
    -308.29 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.40
    -113.50 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,152.22
    -27.59 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.21
    -0.69 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.80
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2130
    -0.3370 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,371.49
    -1,193.96 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.67
    -74.55 (-7.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

AGILE CITY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF INNOVATION GRANTS

·3 min read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile City, Winston-Salem, NC, a pioneer in the field of business ecosystem building and entrepreneur innovation, announced 9 winners of its Venture Winston Grants. Each company competed for a $50,000 non-dilutive and non-equity grant focusing on the future of nutrition and agriculture, health and wellbeing, and aviation and flight. Grantees will be partnered with mentors from Dairy Management Inc. (DMI), Novant Health and AeroX,

Winners have agreed to move 51 percent of operations and a co-founder to Winston-Salem for one year beginning on January 31, 2022. Grantees will have a personal mentor and consulting team throughout the program, free office space, accelerator education, and access to industry leaders and investors through Flywheel New Ventures Accelerator and Winston Starts Incubator. Other partners include Inmar Intelligence, Equilibrium, Greater Winston-Salem Inc. and the North Carolina Biotechnology Center.

Future of Agriculture and Nutrition Winners

ALLPUR Nutrition (Mooresville, NC): ALLPUR Nutrition Inc is an innovator of more nutritious, chemical-free, consumer favorite beverages such as sodas, energy drinks, meal supplements and meal replacement drinks.

Renaissance Fiber (Yadkinville/Wilmington, NC): Renaissance Fiber is a cleantech/agtech company that produces soft textile fiber from raw hemp fiber using a patented, low-cost, Ecologically Invisible™ degumming technology.

smoodi, Inc (Boston, MA): smoodi empowers healthy habits at any type of retail store through its proprietary, self-cleaning blender that creates healthy, fresh, delicious, and customizable on-the-go smoothies.

Future of Aviation and Flight Winners

AI Technology & Systems (Milpitas, CA): This company is building world's largest EDGE AI app-store and marketplace built with edge compiler tool-chain to produce cost-effective firmware for bare metal devices including 300 billion Edge and MCU devices.

Southern Drone Company (Douglasville, GA): SDC excels in providing unique drone, sensory, and analytical services within the agriculture and forestry industry through our precision agriculture, weed mapping, crop and forest health analysis, zone management, and orthomosaic and elevation mapping services.

Future of Health and Wellbeing Winners

ILLUMII Pathfinding Group (Winston-Salem, NC): ILLUMII (ill-OO-mee) is changing the game for students and families by combining services to support the journey through childhood and adolescence with educational testing, tutoring, counseling, speech therapy, ADHD coaching and medication consultation, special educational advocacy, parent coaching and more.

Parrots, Inc (Washington, DC): Parrots Inc. is an assistive robotics and medical devices company that creates smart, inclusive companions for people with mobility and communication challenges by assisting its users with seeing, speaking, and interacting with their surroundings.

Point Motion (Winston-Salem, NC): A replacement of traditional at-home physical therapy, Point Motion is a solution centered in embodied music cognition, allowing patients to engage in cognitive & motor function assessments, while empowering health specialists to automatically collect valuable data on their clients.

Salud Mental Health (Winston-Salem, NC): This mental health kit helps Latinx families overcome the stigma around mental health and talk openly about their feelings, emotions, and pain by bringing culturally sensitive materials in Spanish for individuals to learn more about mental health disorders and engage in treatment with a professional.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agile-city-announces-winners-of-innovation-grants-301457509.html

SOURCE Agile City

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Bone Biologics Shares Surging On Monday?

    Newly listed Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) shares are surging after the Company announced to present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference. Bone Biologics is focused on regenerative medicine for bone. The Company is working on the Nell-1 protein, a bone graft substitute product on bone regeneration in spinal fusion, and has rights to trauma and osteoporosis applications. Recombinant NELL-1 is purified and mixed with 510-K-cleared Demineralized Bone Matrix putty in the

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday, in a deal sure to spark Beam stock.

  • Biogen defends Alzheimer's drug, highlights pipeline at J.P. Morgan conference

    In a high-stakes presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference, Biogen Inc. executives said they wanted to "improve the community's understanding" of Aduhelm but left less than 10 minutes to answer questions from investors and attendees.

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • Carisma Therapeutics to get $80M in cash and investment through new deal with Moderna

    Philadelphia cell therapy developer Carisma Therapeutics has entered into a research collaboration with Moderna that includes Carisma receiving an upfront payment of $45 million. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) will also invest $35 million in Carisma in the form of a convertible note, and in return get options for up to 12 targets for potential cancer therapies. Under the partnership, the two companies will work together to discover, develop and commercialize potential cancer treatments.

  • RNA startup inks deal worth up to $967M

    Bedford RNA firm Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has signed a collaboration agreement potentially worth nearly $1 billion with San Diego-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • Medtronic to Acquire Affera

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Affera, Inc., a Boston area-based, privately held medical technology company. Affera designs and manufactures cardiac mapping and navigation systems and catheter-based cardiac ablation technologies, including a differentiated, focal pulsed field ablation solution, for the treatment of patients with cardiac arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats) such as atrial

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When Surge May End

    Coronavirus cases are at all-time record highs and even though experts say hospitalizations are the true metric of how bad things are—well, hospitalizations are rising, too, if only because so many people are catching COVID. How can you stay safe? And when might this Omicron surge end? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with NBC New York's David Ushery. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces

  • Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Has a Shot at Redemption This Week. Will It Be Enough?

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is set to release a draft ruling by Wednesday on whether Medicare will cover the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm.

  • Supreme Court issues revised transcript of Gorsuch remark about flu deaths

    The Supreme Court on Monday issued a revised transcript of oral arguments over a Biden administration vaccine rule that clarified a statement Justice Neil Gorsuch made about the number of annual flu deaths.The original, uncorrected transcript quotes Gorsuch as saying he believes the flu kills "hundreds of thousands of people every year."This erroneous transcription prompted legions of tweets and at least one media report that tut-tutted Gorsuch...

  • Surefire Signs Omicron is in Your Body

    If you feel like you know a lot of people who are coming down with COVID-19 these days, you're not alone. The highly contagious Omicron variant is, in the words of doctors, "everywhere" right now—it's accounting for 95% of new COVID cases, which are hitting all-time highs nationwide. So how do you know if the symptoms you might be feeling are likely to be COVID, and what should you do then? Here's the very latest guidance from medical experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health a

  • Drinking This Makes You 3 Times More Likely to Get Dementia, Study Says

    We all do, or at least try to do, little daily things that are good for our body and mind—especially at the start of a new year. Whether that means taking the stairs instead of the escalator, swapping white bread for whole wheat, or drawing ourselves a long evening bath to soak in, it feels good to make healthy choices throughout the day. But it turns out one thing you may have been doing might not be so good for you after all—in fact, it could lead to dementia down the line.Dementia, defined by

  • The world’s largest condom manufacturer has had a surprisingly bad pandemic

    Karex, the world's biggest condom manufacturer, expected double-digit growth during the pandemic. Instead, its sales dropped 40%.

  • Covid Wave Likely Peaking on East Coast: Former FDA Commissioner

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said while East Coast cases are peaking, other parts of the country where the Omicron variant isn't as prevalent yet probably have a couple more weeks of the current surge.

  • How often can you reuse KN95 or N95 masks — and how do you safely do it? What to know

    Experts have recommended upgrading to an N95 or KN95 mask as they offer better protection against omicron.

  • Bellingham hospital sees omicron’s ‘severity is very similar to what delta was causing’

    “People are staying the same long length of stays, because they are taking that much time to get better.”

  • China Health Stocks Post Worst Start in Six Years as Woes Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese health-care stocks took another battering last week in the worst start to the year since 2016, as selling resumed amid worries over Beijing’s plans to cut medical costs and set out stricter drug development rules. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronGoldman Now Expects Four Fed Hikes, Sees Faster Runoff

  • Ventilator use up 57% since Jan. 2 for COVID patients in NJ hospitals as infections rise

    The number of COVID patients in hospitals Saturday night was 5,747, the highest since April 30, 2020. The state reported 26,615 new infections Sunday

  • Experts Explain Why These Cold Symptoms Are Clues of an Omicron Infection

    Here's why sore throats and cold symptoms are clues into possible Omicron infections, and how to tell the difference between a cold and COVID-19, according to medical experts.