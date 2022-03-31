Agile Therapeutics® Announces First Twirla® Commercial Targeting Gen Z

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Partners with Award-Winning Director Maya Albanese



“Patch and Play” introduces the features of the Twirla (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system, while highlighting the power of female friendships

PRINCETON, N.J., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, today announced the launch of its first consumer commercial intended to increase awareness of the Twirla weekly birth control patch.

The new ad launched March 30, 2022 on connected TV (CTV) and will run during key months through the remainder of 2022. In contrast to the inefficient mass advertising approach of traditional cable TV, CTV allows brands to utilize internet-connected video streaming services to focus exposure on a custom target audience.

Deployment of the commercial is focused on Twirla’s primary consumer target, 18- to 24-year-old women, and geotargeted in California, Florida, Illinois, New York and Texas, reaching 41%-45% of its primary consumer base in the country – equating to approximately 5.7 million women.

The commercial highlights consumer attitudes that may lead to interest in using Twirla for birth control, telling a story about reproductive health choices through a playful and realistic lens. The spot also aims to give women a strong, powerful voice, emphasizing relationships between women and demonstrating the impact of word of mouth among friends.

The ad was directed by award-winning director Maya Albanese, known for her character-driven storytelling that jump-starts social dialogue.

“Our Gen Z target appreciates transparency and authenticity,” said Amy Welsh, vice president of marketing for Agile Therapeutics. “When we saw Maya’s previous work and learned more about her philosophy for reaching Gen Z through believable character development, we knew she would be the right fit for us. She helped us cast a diverse set of Gen Z actors who feel like real women on screen. Her women-first approach also aligns perfectly with Agile’s mission to represent, advocate for and empower women everywhere.”

In addition to her impressive portfolio, Albanese is celebrated in the industry for her commitment to creating an equitable and diverse cast and crew. “I always strive to create equity and balance in front of and behind my cameras that is reflective of the wider world,” says Albanese. “My crews are often featured in the press for exceptional diversity and female-forward hiring practices ... and are almost always 50% women.

“I also love to tell female hero-driven stories that support products that cater to and help women,” continues Albanese, “and this spot was an opportunity to do just that.”

In addition to streaming platforms, the new Twirla ad will also be made available to a general audience on Twirla’s YouTube channel.

About Twirla®

Twirla® (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a once-weekly combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch that contains the active ingredients levonorgestrel (LNG), a type of progestin, and ethinyl estradiol (EE), a type of estrogen. Twirla is indicated for use as a method of contraception by women of reproductive potential with a body mass index (BMI) < 30 kg/m2 for whom a combined hormonal contraceptive is appropriate. Healthcare providers (HCPs) are encouraged to consider Twirla’s reduced efficacy in women with a BMI ≥ 25 to < 30 kg/m2 before prescribing. Twirla is contraindicated in women with a BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2. Twirla is also contraindicated in women over 35 years old who smoke. Cigarette smoking increases the risk of serious cardiovascular events from CHC use. Twirla is designed to be applied once weekly for three weeks, followed by a week without a patch.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a forward-thinking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Twirla and our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Twirla® and our pipeline products are based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com . The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this press release includes “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, related to our marketing strategy for Twirla. We may, in some cases use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team that involve risks, potential changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties, including statements regarding the market availability of and consumer interest in Twirla. Any or all of the forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong or be affected by inaccurate assumptions we might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to our ability to reach our target consumer and create market demand for Twirla, our ability to successfully commercialize Twirla, the accuracy of our estimates of the potential market for Twirla, our strategy, business plans and focus, and the other risks set forth in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. For all these reasons, actual results and developments could be materially different from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

