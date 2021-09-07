U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced that management will present and participate at the following virtual investor conferences during the month of September 2021.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (September 13-15, 2021)

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit (September 20-23, 2021)

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2021 (September 27-30, 2021)

Live webcasts of all presentations and any accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived recordings, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/. Following each conference, archived recordings will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Agile management, please contact your conference representative or Matt Riley via email at mriley@agiletherapeutics.com.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Contact:
Matt Riley
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
mriley@agiletherapeutics.com


